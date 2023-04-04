PROVIDENCE — Former Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley would often remind Corey Floyd to be prepared and ready to play whenever his number was called.
These days, the redshirt transfer from the University of Connecticut can only ponder “what if?”
What if had he remained in Storrs and was buried on the bench, but still have been in Houston Monday night with the Huskies winning the NCAA Division 1 championship?
Instead, Floyd was on the campus of Friartown Monday, ready to make the most of his opportunity.
In the wake of PC graduate student Jared Bynum entering the NCAA transfer portal, fifth-year senior guard Noah Locke exhausting his eligibility and junior guard Alyn Breed being suspended due to an off-campus altercation involving a firearm, Floyd has moved into the Friars’ starting backcourt along with freshman Jayden Pierre, who withdrew his name from the NCAA transfer portal Sunday.
“I’m happy to be here and looking forward to next season,” Floyd said, confirming his intention to remain a Friar instead of also placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal in the wake of Cooley departing Providence College for Georgetown.
The rugged, 6-foot-4, 210-pound redshirt sophomore has gone from being a third or fourth option off of the PC bench this season into becoming a possible prime-time point guard for PC next season.
Only redshirt 6-foot-4 freshman Quante Berry of Tennessee, who did not appear in a game this season, and 6-foot-5 sophomore George Mason University incoming transfer Justyn Fernandez are the other backcourt options for new Friars coach Kim English.
“Things happen, you have to be prepared for anything,” Floyd said of his personal and PC player circumstances since losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Kentucky.
What a difference a year has made for Floyd. He appeared in 29 games off the bench in his first season as a Friar, averaging about 10 minutes per game — though he played double digit minutes in six of the final seven games.
“I like our new coach, he really relates to the players and I think Providence is the best place for me going forward,” Floyd said.
Floyd, the son of former Friar Corey Floyd, Sr. (1991-92), admitted that stepping into his dad’s Friars’ footsteps played a factor in him remaining at PC.
“I’ve always felt like Friartown was home,” Floyd said of twice being recruited by Cooley to PC and then fan support coming his way through and after the season.
Floyd played in all three PC games against UConn, his former school, during the Big East season — scoring three points over 11 minutes in a 12-point win in the first meeting; taking just one shot in 15 minutes of work in game No. 2, an 18-point loss in Storrs; and then having his best game of the season in the third game with UConn in the first round of the Big East Tournament, scoring seven points with three rebounds and two steals over 24 minutes in the seven-point setback.
Floyd scored a season-high 12 points (hitting four of five shots with two 3-pointers) over 19 minutes of duty against Butler in late January.
Floyd, considered more of a combination guard than a true point guard, shot 45 percent from the floor in his first season as a Friar, 42 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent at the free throw line.
Floyd was a four-star recruit coming out of New Jersey upon committing to UConn, rated the No. 93 player overall, and the No. 11 best shooting guard.
Floyd finds himself as a major player in the PC puzzle for English next season with Bryce Hopkins and Devin Carter remaining in Friartown having exhausted their NCAA Transfer Portal options in coming over from Kentucky and South Carolina respectively. Incoming freshman forward Donovan Santoro and incoming George Mason transfer Josh Oduro offer frontcourt options with returning freshman center Rafael Castro.
Floyd was always singled out by Cooley for being the youngest player on roster, but one with a pedigree upside. He was recruited by Cooley and PC back in New Jersey as well as Rutgers, Villanova Miami and Florida among others. When he made his intentions know upon transferring from UConn, Cooley and the Friars once again jumped into action along with Big East members St. John’s and Seton Hall, Maryland and a host of other major programs.
‘I’ve felt that my game developed during the season, Coach Cooley showed trust in me,” Floyd said. “Basketball is like a business, so you have to understand what goes on, both on and off the court. Anything can happen, from one game to the next. So you just prepare yourself as best you can.”