Georgetown Providence Basketball
Buy Now

Providence college guard Corey Floyd Jr. pushes the ball upcourt this past season in his first campaign with the Friars.

 Steven Senne / the assocated press

PROVIDENCE — Former Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley would often remind Corey Floyd to be prepared and ready to play whenever his number was called.

These days, the redshirt transfer from the University of Connecticut can only ponder “what if?”