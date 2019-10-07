FOXBORO — The New England Patriots created approximately $2 million in salary cap space by releasing veteran tight end Ben Watson just before his roster exemption expired at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Watson, who had returned from a four-game suspension last week, needed to be activated to the Patriots 53-man roster, or released before the deadline. The 38-year-old tight end is now a free agent.
“Just don’t have a roster spot,” coach Bill Belichick told WEEI in regards to Watson’s release. “We only have so many roster spots. If we put somebody on, we have to take somebody off. Right now, there wasn’t a roster spot. We didn’t feel like there was somebody we could create a roster spot with. Everybody came out of the game healthy. We have a decent team. So I think that’s where we’re at.”
The move was a bit of a surprise as the Patriots have three quarterbacks and two tight ends on the roster. However, when Watson missed practice last Wednesday and did not travel to Washington, it made his seemingly certain return a bit more uncertain.
It means the Patriots will stick with first-year Patriots Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo at tight end. LaCosse had missed time early in the season with an ankle injury, but both played a larger role in the Patriots 33-7 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
The pair combine for four catches in the first four games before Washington. Izzo (two receptions, 39 yards) caught his first career touchdown and provided a key block on a 25-yard run by Sony Michel while and LaCosse had one catch on four targets.
Former teammates had nothing but good things to say about Watson at Gillette Stadium following his release.
“It wasn’t so much football, he’s just such a good person, such a strong leader,” LaCosse said. “I learned from him how to handle yourself off the field, to be around your teammates. He’s such a great guy to learn from, so much character.”
“Ben is just a great person to be around,” cornerback Jason McCourty echoed. “Football aside, a guy who is strong in his faith, mature, a father of seven, so a lot to learn from him from that standpoint.”
The Patriots will host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.