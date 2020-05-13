FOXBORO — Back in January of 2018, Marqise Lee was standing on the New England Patriots’ opponent sideline as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.
With the AFC Championship at stake, the Jaguars took a 17-10 lead into the fourth quarter and appeared headed to the Super Bowl, but Tom Brady threw a pair of fourth quarter TD passes to Danny Amendola and the Patriots prevailed 24-20.
“That game was crazy, I ain’t going to lie,” said Lee, one of the new members of the Patriots’ receiving corps, recalling his previous visit to Foxboro on Wednesday. “You could see it in their eyes, not giving up, continuing to fight and continuing to rock.”
“That’s what I’m looking forward to,” said Lee, who caught four passes (being targeted eight times by Jacksonville QB Blake Bortles) for 41 yards in the AFC title loss. “It just showed the resiliency of New England. I feel like everybody who’s on this team is willing to fight and that’s just their mentality. I’m the same way, I’m coming in to try to help.”
That is if Lee is physically able to compete after being waived by Jacksonville.
“I knew the last couple of years, I didn’t have the opportunity to do the things that I needed to do as a player,” Lee said of his injury-riddled NFL career. “I felt like, which place is the perfect place to get back and try to get back to yourself rather than New England — very strict, basically just all about football and handling your business.”
The six-foot, 195-pound, 28-year-old Lee was drafted by Jacksonville in the second round (the 39th pick overall) of the 2014 NFL draft out of USC. Since then, Lee has played just one full 16-game season, having a career-best 63 catches for 857 yards in 2016.
Over the course of his 59-game NFL career (30 of which were starts) Lee has caught 174 passes for 2,184 yards for a 12.6 yard per catch average.
“I’m reliable in all aspects,” Lee said. “Whatever they need me to do. With Jacksonville, I gave it my all. I’m going to New England to do my best.”
Lee missed the entire 2018 season with an ACL tear in a preseason game against Atlanta and played in only six games for the Jaguars last season due to a shoulder injury. He had his second-best season in 2017 when he totaled 702 yards on 56 catches, helping Jacksonville to the AFC title game.
“I just want to see where I’m at (physically) at this point,” Lee said. “I’m eager to get out there and play football. I’m ready to get at it.
“We know what we sign up for (to play in the NFL),” Lee said of the ever-present risk of injury. “You can do as much as you can to prevent injury, but it’s still football. Injuries come in all types of way.
“From some of our backgrounds, where some of us came from, this is not the hard part,” he added. “Me having to battle and try to get a spot is not a hard position for me. This is something I’ve been doing all my life.
“It’s been quite difficult,” Lee added of his recovery. “It’s been a test which I’ve quite enjoyed as far as knowing myself. As for me, it’s kind of like a motivating factor.”
The Patriots are hoping that Lee’s NFL experience and being a good receiver within 15 yards of the line of scrimmage will lend versatility and depth to the receiving corps with Julian Edelman, Mohammed Sanu and N’Keal Harry.
The Patriots signed Lee to a one-year $1.0475 million contract with a $300,000 guarantee and a $887,5000 salary cap figure. Lee had inked a four-year contract with Jacksonville in March of 2018 for $34 million, $16.5 of which was guaranteed.
When Lee was healthy, he was productive, but the Jaquars were unwillingly to extend his contract which paid him nearly $17 million over the past two seasons.
Now Lee is trying to learn the Patriots playbook and regiment himself to the Patriot Way from afar as he is unable to be in Foxboro meeting coaches and teammates and training due to the league-wide shutdown stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody’s competing for a spot,” Lee said. “Me getting an opportunity to be with this receiver corps, nobody’s focused on that. Everybody is just focused on working.
‘It’s kind of difficult trying to hop on a new team and learn a new system, the info that we need to know and things like that by doing it all on your own at the house. I like being around the coaches.”
Even Bill Belichick.
“I just knew the type of mentality he had,” said Lee. “Having an opportunity to be in the league for the last six years, playing against him and seeing the type of mentality that this team had, what type of mentality he has a coach and what he demands from his players, I’m willing to get into that and really get back to that football aspect.”
“I know he’s a great coach, I have to sit back and evaluate where I need to be. I know what kind of organization that they are, the mentality that the team has.
“With Jacksonville, I gave it my all,” Lee said. “Me choosing New England, I’m trying to get back to myself. Whatever that they need me to do, regardless of what it is, that’s my focus.”
His view on the sideline will be a bit different this season as the Patriots hope to return to yet another AFC Championship Game, and hopefully, another Super Bowl with a revamped roster.
“That’s what I’m looking forward to,” Lee said. “I don’t feel like none of that left from that team, regardless of who’s here or no. I feel like everybody on this team is willing to fight, that’s just their mentality. I’m the same way.”
