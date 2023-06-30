FOXBORO — After 20 years of serving the Foxboro High boys lacrosse program, which he founded, head coach Matt Noone is moving on from the Warriors’ sidelines.
Noone said he is leaving the Warriors to focus more on his family, including watching his daughter Cate play for the Warriors girls lacrosse team.
Noone tweeted his thanks to those who have crossed paths with him with the Foxboro boys lacrosse team.
“It has been a good run,” Noone said. “(It’s) time to watch my Cate play. Not sure what will be next, but I love this great game and the people who are in it. Thank you to everyone who helped along the way.”
The Warriors, who won back-to-back Hockomock League Davenport Division titles in 2018 and 2019, finished this past season with a record of 8-12.