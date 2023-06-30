NAHS_Foxboro BLAX
Buy Now

Foxboro Higy boys lacrosse coach Matt Noone has stepped down after 20 years of guiding the program.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

FOXBORO — After 20 years of serving the Foxboro High boys lacrosse program, which he founded, head coach Matt Noone is moving on from the Warriors’ sidelines.

Noone said he is leaving the Warriors to focus more on his family, including watching his daughter Cate play for the Warriors girls lacrosse team.