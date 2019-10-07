ATTLEBORO -- The Northeast Generals suffered a pair of one-goal losses to Eastern Conference-leading New Jersey in the two-game NAHL series at New England Sports Village over the weekend. New Jersey (8-2) took the opening game 7-2 and the second game 4-3 in overtime.
In the second game, the Generals staked a 3-0 lead before the Titans rallied. Liam McCanney tipped in his own rebound on a pass from Gerard Marretta in the first period to put Northeast on top with the Generals having a 15-6 edge in shots.
Dethan DeStefani's third goal of the season created a 2-0 Generals' lead on a rebound with Tyler Cooper and Jack Ring having shots on the sequence.
Ricky Boysen scored his third goal of the season for Northeast, a low wrist shot at the 14-minute mark of the second period for a 3-0 lead and goalie Joe Stanizzi blanking New Jersey.
The Titans scored a late second period goal and then outshot the General 21-7 in the third period to knot the score with 20 seconds remaining.
The New Jersey Titans took a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the first game as Generals goalie Arttu Ruotsalainen was screeened on the shot. Northeast was able to draw within one when Ricky Boysen collected a puck at the bottom of the left circle and fired home his second goal of the season. Gerard Marretta added his fourth goal of the season for the Generals.
The Generals head on the road to Pennsylvania starting a three-game series with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights on Friday.
