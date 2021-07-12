NORTH ATTLEBORO — The first in-person road race to be held in the Attleboro area since the beginning of COVID-19 restrictions will be the “5K Run/Walk to Remember” to be put on by the Community VNA to benefit its hospice care program on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. in downtown North Attleboro.
The 5K will start outside of town hall and will cover a course through downtown and nearby roads before finishing near town hall and Veterans Park.
Entry fees through July 31 are: $15 for children 6-12; $25 for teens 13-19; $30 for adults 20-64; and $25 for seniors 65 and older. Children under 6 are free, and day-of-race signup, starting at 7:30 a.m., will be $35 for everyone. Sign up at raceentry.com/5k-runwalk-to-remember-community-vna/race-information.
Although the North Attleboro Kids Day Festival will return July 22-25 to the North Attleboro Middle School grounds, there’s no announcement on its website about whether the Sunday morning 5K will be back this year. Watch The Sun Chronicle for updates on the Kids Day schedule.
In addition, what for years had been one of the most popular area races, “Butterfly 5K” to benefit the Julia Cekala Foundation and Julia’s Garden in North Attleboro’s World War I Memorial Park, doesn’t appear to be returning in 2021 as the Julia Cekala Foundation’s website has no mention of a race being held this summer.
For years, the event drew hundreds of runners, walkers, volunteers and families to raise money for the popular children’s playground, which was built in 2005.and named for the Cekalas’ daughter Julia, who died in 2003 at age 9.
