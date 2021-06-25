The man, and the stories, are legendary.
Gary DiNardo was a larger-than-life-character and student-athlete at North Attleboro High School during the mid-1960’s.
DiNardo represented the Rocketeers on the football field and basketball floor, but it was his sweet golden glove at first base and left-handed swinging status that etched his name among the immortals of Big Red baseball history.
The legend will be honored Saturday with the dedication of the Gary “The Bull” DiNardo Baseball Complex at North Attleboro High. The ceremony had been postponed from last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ceremony at DiNardo Field, located directly to the south behind the high school, is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Family, friends and all North Attleboro High School supporters are urged to attend. Following the dedication, the baseball teams representing North Attleboro High, coached by Mike Hart, and Attleboro High, coached by Steve Dunlea, will meet in the 100th renewal of the rivalry with the first pitch slated for 1 p.m.
“He was just a natural at first base and could hit anything thrown at him,” said Doug DiNardo, his brother. “Gary was an outstanding athlete and a character to boot.”
Funds for the complex were the outgrowth of the annual DiNardo Golf Tournament, which is now in its 13th year. This year’s tourney was played last week at the Foxborough Country Club.
In addition to fully funding the stadium renovation project at NAHS, money was also used to perpetuate a scholarship program for deserving North Attleboro High School seniors. The fund has distributed over $70,000 in awards.
Gary DiNardo, a member of the North Attleboro High Class of 1968, died in March 2009 at age 58.
The DiNardo family is most appreciative of the support, steering and stewardship for the baseball field project by NAHS Athletic Director Kurt Kummer, the school’s administration and numerous town board members.
“There is no way we could have done the stadium stuff without Kurt’s (Kummer) support, guiding us and working with the school board,” Doug said.
Gary was a three-sport star at North Attleboro High, playing for coaches Art Post in football, Ray Charron in basketball and Bob Guthrie in baseball, earning 11 varsity letters during his four years as a Red Rocketeer.
“He hit over .400 all four of his years playing high school baseball, over .300 at UMass,” Doug DiNardo said. “He was one of the best hitters in high school baseball and fielded at first base as well as anyone I had ever seen.”
“The Bull” was a three-year starter at first base for the UMass Minutemen, hitting 300 in every varsity season. A torn knee ligament suffered during his Rocketeer football days took him off the football field or otherwise he would have been a two-sport collegiate varsity athlete.
Gary and Doug DiNardo were the children of Ben, a U.S. Army colonel, and Elaine DiNardo. His mother played on a semi-pro softball team and was left-handed as well, perhaps attributes that served son Gary well.
“Our Mom was completely left-handed and had some 20 years playing semi-pro softball,” Doug said. “She’s the one that taught Gary how to hit a baseball and play first base.”
Upon graduation from UMass, Gary began his teaching and coaching career at North Attleboro High. He then branched out into other endeavors such as being the owner-operator of Compton Overhead Doors in North Attleboro and the Midway A.C. pub in the Hebronville section of Attleboro.
Doug remembers sitting in the stands at Community Field in support of his elder brother and watching the southpaw slugger launch a home run over the right field fence.
“(It’s) the only time I have ever seen that happen due to the high fence in right,” Doug recalled. “He followed that up by hitting the ball off the center field light standard about halfway up the next time up!
“Man, could he hit! And all natural, too, as there was no such thing as hitting coaches in those days.”
As fate would have it, Gary was stationed at first base as a senior and his younger brother Doug was the Rocketeer second baseman as a freshman.
“We must have set some sort of record that year, we turned 27 double plays,” Doug said. “Of course, many of my throws were errant and all over the place, so he had to catch balls in the dirt, down the first base line and tag the runner.”
Those were the days when North Attleboro, Bishop Feehan and Attleboro High were competitors on the field, but many a friendship developed then as well and evolved later in life. Steve Stack was his closest friend at North Attleboro, John Shea was at Bishop Feehan and Doug Johnson was at Attleboro High.
Mike Cavallaro played a lot of amateur softball with Gary, splitting duties at first base.
“He was, by far, one of the most respected hitters around, and I watched many balls clear the right field fence at Community Field landing on the lawn,” Cavallaro recalled. “There was never a dull moment when we were on the bench with Gary holding court and telling countless stories and never repeating any.
“You never saw him without a grin on his face and a good story to tell!”
During those Rocketeers years, Shea, a Feehan pitcher, fondly remembers the game in which he retired 13 North Attleboro High batters on strikes. The box score in The Sun Chronicle the next day reported that Gary was 3-for-3 at the plate.
Tom Cataldo was a senior at Franklin High when he first encountered Gary at Jolly Cholly’s, the long cherished restaurant and funhouse in North Attleboro, and was reacquainted later when both were at UMass-Amherst.
“We hit it off as we had athletics in common,” Cataldo said. “We became great friends in the late 70’s. Gary was not only a great athlete, but he was also highly intelligent, he was a voracious reader. He had an unbelievable memory for people, places and name – he was unbeatable in trivia.”
Cataldo relied on Gary for being a culinary connoisseur.
“He could cook and eat with the best,” Cataldo recalled of Gary’s vast plates and restaurant recommendations. “What was amazing to me was wherever you were going he would know a restaurant or pub. You’d say I’m going to Key West and he would say be sure to go to Blue Heaven, great crab legs, or going to Detroit he’d say great Greek food at Pegasus.”
Then there was the time Cataldo borrowed Gary’s pick-up truck to haul some furniture to Cape Cod.
“He tells me, ‘Watch out, sometimes the brakes don’t work,’” Cataldo said. “And it had a tape deck with a Sam Cooke tape in it that you couldn’t shut off or turn down. When I returned the truck and complained he said, ‘What’s the problem? You told me you like soul music.’”
Longtime family friend Tim McGowan was 10 years old when he first encountered Gary, then 16 years of age. McGowan’s family lived a foul ball away from the former North Attleboro YMCA on Elm Street where DiNardo would hold court.
“He was a great all-around athlete in football, basketball and baseball,” McGowan recalled. “I never heard anyone say a negative thing about him. He was a “man’s man” with a tremendous sense of humor. He was a fierce competitor, but lifelong friends with a lot of players from Feehan and Attleboro, a true loyal friend.
“Like most North Attleboro kids of that age, I looked up to the North Attleboro High athletes,” McGowan recalled. “I grew up spending most of time at the old YMCA. Gary would play hoop wearing a rubber sweat suit to control his weight.”
DiNardo’s nephew Aaron DiNardo presented a eulogy at DiNardo’s funeral, which included this story.
“Gary was so frustrated that the local coffee shop drive-thru would always mess up his order, so one time when he got to the speaker, he was asked, ‘How can I help you?’ Gary’s reply was ‘Doesn’t matter. Give me anything you want, you’re going to do that anyway!” Aaron said.
Gary eldest son Nick began playing Pop Warner football at approximately the time that McGowan’s son Patrick was also a team member, and the duo’s friendship was then cultivated as parents.
That North team advanced to a New England Regional game in New Hampshire and to no one’s surprise, it was Gary who orchestrated a “tailgate party” for all parents and friends.
Gary’s youngest son Jesse gravitated toward the performing arts, and Gary was equally at home on that field, too.
“When you were with Gary, you were guaranteed to have some fun and laugh a lot,” McGowan added. “There was a mutual love between him and everyone he associated with. He always had a smile, and always made others smile as well. He is seriously missed by his family, and by the entire community, as he was very well known and very well liked.”
Whether it be baseball, basketball or football, chatter among parents, plumbing or watching a theater presentation, Gary courted the chatter as well as he would at the Midway AC, the Falls AC or Nolan’s North End pub among peers.
“He was comfortable talking to them all,” said Doug. “That was one of his many gifts, he made people enjoy themselves, enjoy life.
“He gave back to the town in so many ways, which is why so many people still hold him in such high reverence,” Doug said. “To this day, he is still sorely missed. He was always the older brother that I looked up to.”
