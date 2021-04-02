NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro eighth grade girls’ basketball team completed its historic five-year run as one of the most dominant team in North Attleboro youth sports history, with a 69-33 victory over Westwood in the Massachusetts State Championship game.
The victory over Westwood was North Attleboro’s fourth straight state championship after the 2020 title series was canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
North Attleboro, which scored 30 points within the first six minutes against Westwood to take a 24-point lead, finished this season at 13-1 for the best mark in the elite division of the MetroWest League.
North Attleboro started Charlotte Adams-Lopez and Maddie Coupal at the guard positions with sharp-shooting defensive stopper Samantha Carlson on the wing against Westwood in the state championship game. North Attleboro received solid inside-outside play from Maddy Steel and workhorse Samantha Faria at the forward positions.
Facing a taller Westwood team, Adams-Lopez accounted for eight points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Coupal scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half while Faria totaled seven of her 12 points over that early six-minute span. Steel totaled 17 points, while Carlson added four steals.
North Attleboro’s reserves also outscored Westwood and played dominating defense behind Maryellen Charette, Hannah Elliott, Sam Sweeney, Delia McKenna and Grace Forbes.
From 2016 to 2021, the North Attleboro team won four state championships, five regular season Division 1 championships and was undefeated in league play four times. North finished the four-year span with a 56-1 league record, while compiling a 120-6 overall record during that time.
North Attleboro’s lone loss this season came to Woburn in the MetroWest League title game with Adams-Lopez sidelined due to illness.
