High school girls’ hockey is getting a Red Rocketeer boost in the area.

A co-op team with players from Mansfield, Foxboro and Oliver Ames has expanded to include players from seven other high schools. Now called the Hockomock Stars, it’s the first time the girls from North Attleboro — Brittany Nordbeck, Grace Cabeceiras, Ava O’Dwyer and Alana Rice — have been a part of an all-girls varsity hockey team, co-op or otherwise.

