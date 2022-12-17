High school girls’ hockey is getting a Red Rocketeer boost in the area.
A co-op team with players from Mansfield, Foxboro and Oliver Ames has expanded to include players from seven other high schools. Now called the Hockomock Stars, it’s the first time the girls from North Attleboro — Brittany Nordbeck, Grace Cabeceiras, Ava O’Dwyer and Alana Rice — have been a part of an all-girls varsity hockey team, co-op or otherwise.
Two North female players previously played on North’s varsity boys hockey team about 15 years ago.
With the Stars expanding the co-op, head coach Jamie Mullen said there’s a lot of good to come out of the additions which makes for an exciting future.
“Seven schools, three quarters of the team, they’re brand new,” Mullen said. “They’re gelling well so far. Off the ice you can see the bonds forming and that’s the exciting part. There’s a lot of good to come.”
Mullen said Cabeceiras has exhibited leadership and energy so far this season.
“I mentioned something to Brittany (Nordbeck) about her getting some playing time and Grace overheard it and her response was she was so happy for Brittany,” Mullen said. “It was so great, there was no jealously ... she was so happy for her friend.
Cabeceiras’ energy is not unusual, and is displayed by the team as a whole.
“Every girl on the team has the wonderful personality and they all bring something to the table,” Mullen said.
Mullen said the newcomers bring a range of experience to the team, as well. Dwyer had never skated in a hockey environment before, and Rice had played locally for the North Devils prior to high school.
“Ava, she’s new to the sport, she’s got such determination. You can see such passion in her and is so coachable,” Mullen said. “(Rice) has got a little experience under her belt.”
Despite not getting off to a strong start, Mullen said the team’s improvement is shown every day. Minutes are dished out each day to provide opportunities to grow, and each player complements one another, including the North quartet.
The Stars sat at 0-2 entering Friday, but have plenty of season left to show their potential.
“Their effort is tremendous,” Mullen said. “The scores don’t reflect the way they’ve been playing, not by any means. ... We’re doing better as the game goes on and they have big hearts. They keep it positive and work hard to the end.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.