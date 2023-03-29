NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro High School named North Attleboro native Nick Schlierf as its new athletic director on Wednesday.
Schlierf was formally appointed to the role on Tuesday after a hiring committee selected him from several candidates. He begins his role on July 1, taking over for longtime athletic director Kurt Kummer, who will serve out the school year.
“It was important to us that we had a thorough and inclusive search process to find our next athletic director,” said North Attleboro High School Principal Peter Haviland in a release issued by the school. “I would like to thank the dozens of stakeholders who either served on the search committee, attended the finalist forum, or simply provided feedback to us about the candidates. It led to a great outcome.”
“On behalf of the entire district, I would like to thank Kurt Kummer for his years of dedicated service to the North Attleborough community, and to our student-athletes,” said school Superintendent John Antonucci. “He leaves a strong foundation for Dr. Schlierf to build upon.”
Schlierf has served as an athletic director for 16 years, most recently holding the position with Sharon Public Schools after his hiring in 2017.
Schlierf also serves as one of the chairs for the MIAA’s District Athletic Committee, working closely with the Executive Director of the MIAA and the Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association. Prior to his work in Massachusetts, Dr. Schlierf served as assistant principal at the University Preparatory School in Rochester, New York. He was also the AD and assistant principal at Our Lady of Mercy School in Rochester, New York.
“I look forward to doing the job I love in the town I call home,” Schlierf said.
Schlier earned his Certified Athletic Administrator certification in 2011 and continues to instruct and mentor new athletic directors in developing and progressing in coaching methodology and becoming effective role models for their players.
He holds a bachelor’s degree from Roberts Wesleyan College and a Ph.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo.
