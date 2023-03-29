2023-03-30-tsc-spt-NAHSAD-Nick-Schlierf
Dr. Nick Schlierf of North Attleboro is the new athletic director for North Attleborough High School.

 North Attleborough Public Schools photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro High School named North Attleboro native Nick Schlierf as its new athletic director on Wednesday.

Schlierf was formally appointed to the role on Tuesday after a hiring committee selected him from several candidates. He begins his role on July 1, taking over for longtime athletic director Kurt Kummer, who will serve out the school year.

