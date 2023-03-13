NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro Middle School has announced the formation of a Unified Basketball team, which began in February.
A 25-player team with student athletes joining the co-ed team, the program will be led by paraprofessional Tomas Calabrese. The team opened their season on March 9, winning 18-8 over Foxboro-based Ahern Middle School.
“Sports are an integral part of the educational experience in public schools, and it is critical they are accessible to all that wish to participate,” North Attleboro Director of Student Services Meg Camire said.
The Unified team will compete next on Tuesday, visiting Franklin to play Annie Sullivan Middle School. The team will have a regular schedule of games and practices this year and will compete in a Jamboree Tournament where they will play a range of opponents in the area.
“The Unified Basketball team is a really exciting new opportunity for our middle school students,” North Attleboro Middle School Principal Brianne Kelleher said. “We wish the student-athletes the best of luck in the next two games and want to thank the Rotary club for their generous donation.