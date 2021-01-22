North Attleboro High's Colleran Jr. has big-league ambitions on the mound

Remember this name: Dennis Colleran Jr.
His name may not be familiar to you now, but it sure is among Hockomock League baseball players and coaches, and it definitely is among Major League Baseball scouts from around the country.
And Colleran will likely become more of a household name around the region, and perhaps around the country, by the time he’s done because the 6-foot-3, 220-pound right-handed pitcher out of North Attleboro High School is turning heads with his wizardry and dominance on the mound.
In terms of comparison, Roger Clemens was 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds in his heyday for the Red Sox, Curt Schilling was 6-5, 205, and the late Tom Seaver was 6-1, 195, when he was pitching for the Mets and Reds in the 1970s. The common trait among those three MLB superstars was that they relied a lot on leg strength for their push off the mound, but it’s unlikely any of them topped out at 97 MPH on the radar gun at age 17 like Colleran has over the past year.
“His body is well-suited for longevity, he’s worked hard, and he’s bigger than your average MLB pitcher,” said Chris Welch, who has worked with Colleran at the RBI Baseball Academy program in Foxboro. “I don’t think he’s going down (in size) anytime soon. For Dennis, he works really hard on mobility, flexibility, durability, he studies his body, what other people do to stay in shape; he has good routines, and keeps mentally healthy.”
Welch serves as general manager and director of college development for the GBG Northeast Hawks organization, which has groomed over 140 athletes toward success at the collegiate level.
“You have to seek out the best advice from the best people to maintain your health and size,” Welch adds, “and strength works in your favor, but you have to do things right; when you have a bigger frame, you have more that can break down.”
Colleran missed out on his junior year pitching for the Red Rocketeers last spring because of COVID after a springboard sophomore season that saw him jump from the jayvee team as a freshman to the varsity, becoming one of the top two starting pitchers on head coach Mike Hart’s pitching staff.
But Colleran stayed in shape throughout the lost spring and summer by working out in his family’s converted basement that his older sister, Meg, had used to train when she was a star softball pitcher for the Red Rocketeers and later for UMass Amherst, where she was named the 2017 Atlantic 10 Championship Most Outstanding Player.
Dennis earned accolades after his sophomore year, including being voted Most Valuable Pitcher at the Mass. High School Sophomore All-Star Game and at the 2019 New England Super East Underclass Tournament. He also was invited to pitch in tournaments around the country, including in the 2019 Underclass Area Code Games (which featured the top 150 players from across the country in that age group) and in the 2019 Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry Classic at Fenway Park.
But while the rest of New England and the country was lamenting the effects of the pandemic on daily life in 2020, Colleran got to up his game by appearing in the East Coast Pro Showcase in Hoover, Ala., in August, and then as the only East-Coaster on a loaded GBG Navy team at the Perfect Game World Championships in Fort Myers, Fla., where he served as the closer and earned Most Valuable Pitcher honors for the champion GBG team.
“The World Championships is the premier amateur sporting event for baseball in the world,” Welch said. “(GBG Northeast) has a national partner with the Garciaparra Group, and we connected Dennis with Michael Garciaparra (Nomar’s brother), who runs GBG out there, and he put Dennis on his national team. And them winning the tournament was a pretty big deal. He turned a lot of heads.”
Colleran has already committed to attending Northeastern University in the fall (where his father, Dennis Sr., got his MBA, and where Dennis Jr. hopes to pursue a career in robotics and engineering), but that could change if the imposing flamethrower gets drafted by an MLB team this spring.
And that could very well happen because Colleran is not only one of the top pitching prospects in Massachusetts, but in the Northeast, and his stock ought to rise should the Red Rocketeers get to play their spring season, led by their senior captain on the mound mowing down Hockomock League opponents.
Colleran grew up like a lot of kids in the area playing multiple sports, including basketball and soccer, but “baseball was the first sport I ever played,” he said.
In a podcast with NE Baseball Journal’s Dan Guttenplan, Colleran said, “I was always able to throw the ball a little bit harder than the rest of the people, but I wasn’t always the best out there; there were always some kids that saw more playing time. I wasn’t always on the ‘A’ team, I was put on the ‘B’ team one time, and I didn’t see it as, ‘This means it’s always going to be downhill from here.’ I had to prove to them that I deserved to be on the ‘A’ team, so that’s always been a thing to motivate me. I have to prove that I deserve to be on the team above, and now that I’m kind of always on the team above, I have to be the No. 1 pitcher on the team above, or I have to work to be better than the next guy above me.
“And even if there’s nobody above me,” he added, “I have to work so that a person below me can never catch up.”
Colleran also took up wrestling in junior high school, which on the surface would not seem to be a natural factor in improving as a baseball player, but he says, “In wrestling, you need an incredible competitiveness and drive to get on the mat, so when I get on the mound, my mentality is totally different from before (I was wrestling) — a lot more.”
It didn’t hurt his competitive fire that his older sister was also a committed athlete and would make sacrifices for her sport. “(Meg) had an incredible work ethic; all the years that she played, it definitely drove me a bit, watching her play, seeing her put in the work in the offseason,” Colleran said. “I just think that it definitely taught me that putting in the work can produce results.”
Added Hart, Colleran’s high school coach, “I don’t think you get to the level and ability Dennis has if you don’t have strong family-friendly competition. He saw how hard she worked; she couldn’t have had that career without being focused and an intent to get to the level she did, and Dennis saw that and picked up on that watching her play.”
Dennis Jr. also got direction from a somewhat unlikely source: his non-baseball-playing father.
“Dennis Sr. is a positive influence on everyone, especially on his own kids,” said Welch. “He played college hockey, and he’s big into biomechanics, and how the body works.
“In terms of how to be a parent of a high-level athlete, he checks all the boxes,” Welch added. “He plays catch with him, he drives him to the programs he needs to be driven to, pitches batting practice. You sometimes hear about nightmare stories about super-pushy parents, but the No. 1 word with them is supportive, and that goes for his mom, Karen, too.”
Dennis Jr. joined Welch at RBI Academy in junior high school.
“He came to us at age 13,” Welch recalls. “He wanted to broaden his horizons a little bit, and it was a good fit. He was a hard-working player from day one, although I’d be lying if I said I knew he’d get to the level he is now. He was just the younger brother of the stud softball player in the area, and it just worked out really well.”
“I joined the GBG Hawks when I was in seventh grade,” Colleran said. “I started on the ‘B’ team, and despite being on the lower-level team, they still helped me at every level, and eventually, around (the 15-and-under division), I got bumped up to 18, and they were still there the entire time, making me a better player and person all-around.”
Colleran tried out for the baseball team when he got to high school, and Hart couldn’t help but notice the freshman’s size and build, but the first-year North coach knew that he had a strong team returning, and it was unlikely any freshmen would make a dent in his roster.
“We pretty much do this with all freshmen, try them out in a gym first; Dennis played one game for the freshman team, and was on jayvee team rest of the way. It wasn’t his talent that was lacking, but we had seniors that wanted to play — they had earned their spots.”
Did they ever; that North team ultimately won the Division 2 state championship, and Hart allowed some of the jayvee players to join the team for the playoff run.
“We did have Dennis and a couple of other jayvee guys come up, reward them. See if they can help us out. But we knew even then that Dennis would be a contributor at the varsity level (down the line),” Hart added.
In the 2018 state quarterfinals, in a rain-interrupted 20-2 victory over Dartmouth High, Hart decided to throw Colleran into the game in the sixth inning with a big lead.
“I was giddy getting into that game,” Colleran remembered, “and my first warmup pitch, I threw the ball way past the catcher, into a crowd of people. But after that, the catcher, Zach DeMattio, told me to just calm down and take a deep breath, and that really helped me calm down. It was a crazy thing to be part of.”
To Hart, Colleran was already poised to be part of North’s future. “Dennis threw a 1-2-3 inning, for a playoff varsity team. He very much looked like he belonged.”
Colleran indeed blossomed as a sophomore as his as his control and command improved on the mound — critical for a fireballer. “He even DH’d a lot when we had him in the lineup,” Hart said. “The first half of the season, he was our leading hitter, but then he tailed off a little bit offensively.
“But pitching-wise, he was 1A, 1B, he was one of those guys right from the beginning. He earned his way through the preseason through his offseason work,” Hart said. “He didn’t let walks get the best of him; he had that high ability to trust that even if he doesn’t get a call on the corner, there’s a good chance the batter’s not going to get a good piece, good bat on it.
“The Hockomock is a tough league, and Dennis was asked to pitch against the tougher teams,” Hart said. “We weren’t putting the ball in play (at the plate) that sophomore season, but in the second half, we played much better offensively — we were sitting at 3-9 and won seven in a row to make the playoffs. We hit better, but his pitching was consistent the whole time.”
As mentioned, last season was wiped out by the virus, but Colleran returns for his senior year as a co-captain (with Jared Penta), and one might think that after facing some of the top hitters in the country in tournaments over the years, it might be a letdown facing local batters again. You would be wrong.
“He’s one of the most competitive players I know,” Hart said. “He could be facing a bunch of 10-year-olds and he would pitch the same.
“When he’s on the mound, he’s very focused, super-competitive, intense,” Hart added, “but he’s still worked on his maturity and being able to keep things simple, go one pitch at a time, not let a walk or wild pitch get the best of him.”
Welch agrees: “The advice we give is how to motivate yourself, a higher level than others. We have suggested the J.D. Martinez (of the Red Sox) approach: you have to get J.D. Martinez out, not a bunch of teenagers from Massachusetts.
“Every pitch you throw in training (is important),” Welch adds. “So that when you get in a different position (in tournaments, etc.), you don’t have to change your approach; even when you’re facing average high school players, you’re still competing with them as if they’re the best players in the country.”
“That’s where truly being a competitor comes in,” Welch said, “because you know that your No. 1 competitor is yourself, the priority is to always get better. He’s never going to be satisfied until he knows he’s outdone his previous appearance; he wants to be better on Tuesday than he was on Monday. Sometimes people settle, but he puts himself foremost.”
So what advice would Welch give to batters about to face Colleran this spring?
“I would ask them how often they go to church; it’s pretty much prayer,” Welch jokes.
“If he’s throwing the way he’s throwing, you’re not going to hit him. If you’re in the Hockomock League and you’re stepping in to face him — when he’s on his game, you probably don’t have a chance.”
Welch knows he has been working with someone special in Dennis Colleran.
“At his age, he is the most skilled pitcher I’ve ever worked with; he has a long way to go, but some of those other guys (who have flourished at the RBI Academy) were peaking at 22, 23; at 17, Dennis is about as skilled as any pitcher that’s come out of Massachusetts in the last 25 years, and there have been a lot of them.”
“There’s no ceiling for Dennis,” Welch adds. “Whatever that ceiling is, he’s gonna find it, he’s going to seek it out, wherever it takes him. He’s not focusing on a five-year plan; he’s focusing on this week, how to get better this week, wherever that takes him.
“He’s going to be happy, taking it day-by-day,” Welch said, “to make sure he gets better every day.”
While nothing is guaranteed for a talented 17-year-old pitcher from North Attleboro, Colleran certainly has his sights set.
“It’s been a dream of mine to be in the major leagues, ever since the Red Sox won it in ’07,” he says. “I’m not at that level yet; I know it is achievable, but it’s something that I will keep working on, day-by-day, week-by-week, and even if I do get there, I will try to get better.”
And what will determine if he attends Northeastern in the fall, after possibly being drafted by an MLB team this spring?
“The biggest factor will be if I’m ready for the biggest level,” Colleran says, “or if I need time to mature, and not just in the sense of baseball, but as a person.”
