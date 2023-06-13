Burdick-Hall

Dan Burdick, left, was named North Attleboro High's new girls soccer coach on Tuesday while Neil Hall, right was named the Rocketerers' boys hockey coach.

 North Attleboro Public Schools Photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro High announced the hiring of Dan Burdick as the school’s new girls soccer coach and Neil Hall as the Rocketerers’ boys hockey coach on Tuesday.

Burdick, a 2011 graduate of North Attleboro High, was a soccer, hockey and lacrosse player for the Rocketeers. He was a student at Quinnipiac University and returned to his roots at North Attleboro as an English teacher and assistant soccer coach in 2021 and was a junior varsity and lacrosse coach.