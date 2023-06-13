NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro High announced the hiring of Dan Burdick as the school’s new girls soccer coach and Neil Hall as the Rocketerers’ boys hockey coach on Tuesday.
Burdick, a 2011 graduate of North Attleboro High, was a soccer, hockey and lacrosse player for the Rocketeers. He was a student at Quinnipiac University and returned to his roots at North Attleboro as an English teacher and assistant soccer coach in 2021 and was a junior varsity and lacrosse coach.
He takes over for Geoff Burgess, who stepped away from the program following a 3-9-6 season last fall.
Outside of athletics, Burdick is involved with the NAHS broadcast studio, which he created, and has led the Rocket Report Morning Show while helping students learn a range of broadcast journalism skills. He also holds a Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association certification in the Fundamentals of Coaching and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Concussion in Sports certificate.
Burdick joins new boys basketball coach Mike Babul and Hall, whose hirings were all made official on Tuesday.
Hall, who has worked with the program for the last few years, takes over for Kyle Heagney, who guided the Rocketeers to a 9-7-4 record last winter.
Hall has more that a quarter century of coaching and has been an assistant coach with the Rocketeers since 2019, while also having coaching stints with the Bridgewater Bandits, Tabor Academy and as a USHL scout.
“It’s a pleasure of mine to welcome Mike, Neil and Dan to their new positions within our athletic department,” North Attleboro High Athletic Director Dr. Nick Schlierf said in a statement. “We have a great student-athlete population that is dedicated to their sports, and I look forward to watching them grow under their new coach’s direction.”