NORTH ATTLEBORO — Was there any bigger stage for a freshman to step into the spotlight than at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 2 to contend for the MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl championship?
And as a quarterback no less, as Chase Frisoli gave North Attleboro High fans a glimpse of his potential future greatness.
Frisoli was mentored in the role by another Rocketeer, Tyler DeMattio, who also gained the Big Red spotlight as a freshman, coming off of the sideline in the annual Thanksgiving Day game against Attleboro High School.
Not only did DeMattio lead the Rocketeers to victory over the Bombardiers at Tozier-Cassidy Field that year, the precocious Rocketeer rookie was named the L.G. Balfour MVP of the game.
“Tyler’s like a big brother to me,” Frisoli said.
Frisoli was taken under DeMattio’s wing and trained not just as a quarterback, but in the process of becoming a Rocketeer, of doing his part to contribute to the success of the North Attleboro High football program.
“He’s the toughest player that I’ve ever played with,” Frisoli said of DeMattio. “He helped me with a bunch of stuff on and off the field.”
All that despite DeMattio knowing that Frisoli might eventually usurp the incumbent Rocketeer quarterback.
“Off the field, he would do little things, like drive me to practice and made me feel part of the team,” Frisoli said. “That gave me confidence, knowing that I could compete at a high level.
“We talked a lot, the other captains (Jared Vacher, Tyler Bannon), too, about what it means to play football for North Attleboro High,” Frisoli said.
‘Poise and understanding of concepts’
DeMattio had to nurse an offseason hand and wrist injury, which kept him off of the baseball field, back to good health. DeMattio acquiesced to the Rocketeer game plan, moving to running back, in tandem with Tyler Bannon. That allowed for Frisoli to become the North quarterback in the second game of the season, a double-overtime loss to Mansfield.
“What really enabled him to step in was his poise and understanding of concepts — he is exceptional in those areas,” North coach Don Johnson said of the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Frisoli. “He never gets rattled.”
Like in the MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl game against unbeaten, No. 1 seed Northeast Conference champion Marblehead, for example.
“He earned the respect of the older kids pretty quickly because of his toughness,” Johnson indicated.
For the season, Frisoli completed 60 passes, just under 50 percent, for 971 yards and 10 TDs. He rallied North from a 14-point second half Super Bowl deficit by directing the Rocketeers on drives of 89 yards (14 plays, consuming 6:36) and 71 yards (13 plays, consuming nearly seven minutes) to knot the score at 28-all with just over four minutes remaining to be played.
During North’s third quarter scoring drive against the Magicians at Gillette Stadium, Frisoli completed four passes of four yards to Gavin Wells, 14 yards to Jack Munley, and seven and nine yards to Nathan Shultz, twice converting third downs into first downs.
During North’s fourth quarter scoring drive, Frisoli dramatically completed a fourth down and 8-yard pass from the North 36-yard line, a 20-yard toss to Wells, advancing the ball across midfield to the Marblehead 44 and setting up DeMattio’s third TD.
Frisoli’s passing proficiency and poise, demonstrated through the summer preseason training camp, made the decision much easier for Johnson, Offensive coordinator Paul Sullivan and the Rocketeer staff to put Frisoli into a starting role, moving the incumbent DeMattio into what is a more natural role as a running back.
“I’ve played basketball and baseball and football my whole life, but football has always been a little bit ahead,” Frisoli said of his No. 1 athletic passion.
“He has the height to see over people; similar to Chad Peterson (a junior quarterback at Amherst College),” Johnson noted. “He took some shots and got right back up. “He just needs to get stronger in general so he can get more zip on the ball and so he can throw deeper. When he’s on the sideline, he is into the game and supportive of the defense.
“Having a freshman out there on a big stage like that might have been too much to expect,” Johnson added of placing a heavy burden upon Frisoli’s arm in the Super Bowl, throwing the ball 18 times as the Rocketeers had to rally from 7-0, 21-14 and 28-14 deficits.
Frisoli completed five of six first half passes for 90 yards and completed five of 12 second half passes. He led North on first half scoring drives of 75 yards (on 11 plays, consuming 5:42 of the clock) and 69 yards (on seven plays, consuming 4:26) to put the Rocketeers into their lone lead at 14-7.
Frisoli’s resume
Frisoli was the No. 7-ranked football player in the country for the class of 2025, and the fourth-ranked quarterback by Youth1Sports and Elite101 — all based upon his performances as an eighth grader.
Frisoli attended the weekly camp conducted by Mike McCarthy at the M2 Quarterback Academy at Bridgewater State through the summer.
He competed in the high school varsity division of the Breakthrough 7 on 7 League, the youngest QB at the age of 14, and earned season MVP.
Frisoli was invited to the Penn State Showcase Camp and the NextGen Showcase Camp at the IMG Academy in Florida.
He will be headed to Dallas, Texas, shortly for the MegaVI Showcase Camp at Cowboy Stadium.
“They all were a blast,” Frisoli said, not only of his technical and fundamental development, but also of developing the mentality that he too could compete on a big stage.
“I learned a lot in those camps, I got to play with some of the best players in the country,” Frisoli said of his maturation. “I got to be taught by some of the best coaches in the country, it overall improved my game a lot.”
“My thought process was that I was going to back up DeMattio all year and learn from him and get my body to where it needs to be,” he said. “It was always in the back of my mind that I had a shot (of starting at QB). North has a great program and I love playing for the hometown team.”
Frisoli believes that his footwork and his release points improved to the point that he was confident he could compete with the North varsity as a rookie.
“Playing at Gillette, it wasn’t overwhelming,” Frisoli said of following in the footsteps of another rookie in Foxboro, Patriots’ QB Mac Jones. “It was like, wow, when I walked out, Right after the first snap, I was in the zone, it was just another game.”
Frisoli was expecting just as tough a game as he did against Mansfield, rallying the Rocketeers to a second half victory at King Philip, battling Foxboro for the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division title, beating Plymouth North, Milton and Billerica in the first three rounds of the Division 3 playoffs and beating Attleboro High on Thanksgiving Day.
“I was ready to do whatever the team needed,” Frisoli said, just as happy putting the football into the hands of DeMattio and Bannon as he would throwing it. ”I made a couple of big mistakes (two second-half interceptions) but overall, I thought that I played pretty well.
“It was a great first year, it was a good experience to go as far as we did to the Super Bowl.”
Now comes the next chapter.
“He might not have had the stats that some other seasoned QBs had in the area,” Johnson said. “But his overall performance was outstanding for a freshmen competing in the high-intensity games that we always play in.
“He certainly has the potential to grow into a great one.”
