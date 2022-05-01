NORTH ATTLEBORO — Maybe the “unofficial” mayor of Provincetown will return to the tip of Cape Cod and serve as chairman of the annual Portuguese Festival.
Or maybe the creator of the annual Anguilla Basketball Camp will stake a spot on the Caribbean island and serve as recreation director.
Either way, the New England basketball fraternity will certainly not be the same without Joe Farroba.
The native of Provincetown and North Attleboro resident has officially stepped aside as the men’s basketball coach at Bridgewater State University after a three-decades reign.
In 30 years with the BSU program, Farroba has accumulated 402 wins, including a 209-138 MASCAC record for a 60-percent win percentage.
Farroba has achieved 19 seasons with a .500 or better record with the Bears.
His 2008-’09 BSU team posted a school-best 22-7 mark. The 2009 squad advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 after a dramatic win over nationally ranked Middlebury College.
“How many people in the profession of coaching get to stay at one school for 36 years?,” Farroba said of his tenure as head coach and an assistant coach at BSU. “And then to go out on their own terms? I feel very blessed in that regard.”
Farroba has been cited by the Mass. State Colleges Athletic Conference (MASCAC) as its Coach of the Year four times, in 1998, 2009, 2010 and 2012. Farroba was inducted into the BSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013 and the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.
Farroba began his BSU career in 1986 as an assistant coach under former UMass Dartmouth and King Philip High coach Mark Champagne.
“There are a lot of war stories,” Farroba said of his hardwood odyssey. “It’s not as if I hadn’t been thinking about it,” Farroba said of his decision- making and placing the program in the hands of assistant coach Matt McLaughlin, a Mattapoisett native who played at Tabor Academy, Clark University and also at BSU while currently teaching in the Franklin School system.
“I kept on coming back; I was thinking about leaving after the 2018 season — we won championship and went to the NCAA Tournament,” Farroba recalled. “But then the problem that you run into is that you start thinking about the kids that you recruited, the kids that you had there.
“The problem with that is that will always be there.”
A 1975 graduate from Boston State College, Farroba played for former Boston Celtics’ legend Jim Luscatoff and participated in the inaugural NCAA Division III Tournament. Prior to taking over the BSU program in 1992-’93, Farroba was a member of the faculty and basketball staff at Medfield High, where his 1985-’86 team advanced to the then-Eastern Mass. Tournament title game.
Since taking the reins of the Bears program, Farroba’s teams reached postseason play 11 times, including NCAA Division III Tournament appearances in 1999, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2018.
“The key thing for me was Matt (McLaughlin), he played for me on that 2009 Sweet 16 (NCAA) team,” Farroba said of the one-time assistant under Brian Walmsley at Wheaton College. “We always felt that he would be the next guy for us. At my meeting with the Athletic Director (Dr. Marybeth Lamb), I asked her, have I earned the right to pick my successor? I explained to her what I wanted to do, and I was able to do that, and it made my decision (to leave) a lot easier.”
In 2008, the Bears were the national recipient of the Schoenfeld Award presented by the Collegiate Basketball Officials Association. The award is presented to the college or university, which in the judgment of the CBOA membership, best exemplifies “the highest degree of sportsmanship, character, and ethics among their players, coaches and spectators.” The Schoenfed Award is the highest honor that the CBOA annually bestows on any collegiate institution.
Farroba has always stocked his Bears’ roster with some of the best high school players from the Hockomock League and surrounding area, most recently having Mansfield High products and All-MASCAC selections Michael Lofton and Rocky DeAndrade. In recent years, former North Attleboro High boys’ head coach and current Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ head coach Chris Perron has been a member of his coaching staff.
“I still have my playbooks from Medfield,” Farroba added, beginning to clean out his files of yesteryears with the Bears and scouting reports. “I went downstairs in my office in North Attleboro to clear out some of that memorabilia!”
The always-charismatic Farroba has been a noted lecturer in the New England region and is the director of the Bears’ Basketball Camp on the BSU campus, which has been in existence for two decades. Upon a vacation in Anguilla and meeting with the island’s recreation staff, Farroba initiated the Farroba Anguilla Basketball Camp in 2011, annually receiving donations of basketball equipment from various organizations in New England to present to the island’s youth. Farroba recruited former Oliver Ames High and Mansfield High boys’ head coach, the late Don Byron, and Taunton’s Bryan Ferris, an acclaimed high school game official and noted clinician, to serve on his staff.
A career educator, Coach Farroba is a retired physical education teacher, as he taught in the Medfield Public School system. He and his wife, Linda, are the parents of former North Attleboro High Red Rocketeer student-athletes Justine and Johnny. Justine played basketball at Bridgewater State from 2005 to 2008, while Johnny competed on the football team from 2007 to 2010.
Farroba and the Bears suffered through a 4-19 season this past winter, including a 2-9 MASCAC record. Moreover, the Bears were just 1-9 on their home floor. The Bears lost 10 of their last 11 games of the season, including the final seven. BSU averaged just 67.5 points per game, shooting 39 percent from the floor, 28 percent from 3-point range and just 63 percent at the free throw line. The Bears averaged 18 turnovers per game and allowed an average of 82 points per game to foes.
“The (Portuguese) Festival Commttee just called me and asked me how much more do I want to get involved,” Farroba chuckled. “I guess I’ll be in Provincetown come October (the start of the collegiate basketball season) instead of Bridgewater.”