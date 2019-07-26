FOXBORO — Having trained in Spain with the New England Revolution, North Attleboro’s Tyler Freitas has elevated his game to near all-world status, and he will be cited as the Man of the Match when the Revolution host Orlando City Saturday at Gillette Stadium.
The 19-year-old New England Revolution Academy defender has been named the 2019 Revolution Academy Player of the Year.
Over five seasons in the Revolution Academy, Freitas has appeared in 109 matches, 93 of them starting assignments. He has scored seven goals during his Academy career, spanning all levels of the elite developmental program, from the under-14 team to his latest tenure with the under-19 team.
The son of Fernando and Candida Freitas, Freitas will join his older brother playing college soccer at the University of Vermont.
“We are tremendously proud of Tyler and this honor is very well-deserved,” Revolution’s Director of Youth Development Bryan Scales said. “Throughout his time with the Revolution Academy, Tyler has demonstrated a terrific level of professionalism, while playing an integral role as a leader on our back line.”
Freitas has been an influential presence on the backline since joining the Revolution Academy ahead of the 2014-15 U.S. Soccer Development Academy season.
During his fifth Academy campaign in 2018-19, he totaled 19 games played, all starts, and tallied two goals in his second season with the Under-19s. A central part of the U-19 team that earned its second Northeast Division title in the last three years, Freitas wore the captain’s armband throughout the season.
The North Attleboro resident has spent significant time training with the Revolution first team, most notably during preseason in Marbella, Spain, in January 2019.
Freitas received a start with the Revolution in a preseason friendly match in late January against the Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, playing 45 minutes at right back in the first half.
In February, Freitas played another 45 minutes at right back against a Czech club with Europa League experience in Viktoria Plzeň. Freitas has additionally trained with the Revolution first team on its recent preseason trip to Florida, as well as its Foxboro training facility.
“Seeing what a professional environment is like, being there, training with the guys every single day, and even just getting to watch them play was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Freitas told the Revolution website. “To get into those games, it was just amazing. I thought I played well. I worked my butt off for it, so I just did what I could for the team.”
Freitas began his Revolution Academy career during the 2014-15 campaign, amassing 34 overall appearances, 26 of which were starts, while splitting time between the Under-14s and Under-16s.
In his first year, he tallied three goals and one assist in 22 appearances with the Under-14 team. Throughout the 2015-16 season, he made 15 starts with the U-16 and U-18 teams.
During the 2016-17 campaign, he scored a goal in 24 appearances with the U-16 and U-18 teams. Following this successful season, Freitas then earned numerous opportunities with the U-19’s throughout the 2017-18 season, making 17 appearances with the team and scoring a goal.
This past season, Freitas made 19 starts and scored twice.
Freitas has also been involved at the international level through multiple call-ups to participate in the U.S. Youth National Team system.
In May 2015, he was summoned to the U.S. National Team Futures Camp in Carson, Calif. by coaches Brian Johnson, John Hackworth, and Tony Lepore. Freitas was later named to Hackworth’s U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team that took on Canada in a pair of friendlies at Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. in April of 2017.
Freitas is the fifth Revolution Academy honoree joining alumni Zachary Herivaux (2014), Justin Rennicks (2015, 2016), Joe Brito (2017), and Kevin Vang (2018).
