NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The annual race to benefit the North Attleboro Music Department for grades K-12 is returning to an in-person event in May after being held virtually the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Race Director Rob Couture, the high school’s choral director, has announced that this year’s seventh annual fundraiser, the Tunes ’n’ Toon 5K, will be held Sunday, May 15 at the high school.
Participants, who are encouraged to dress up as their favorite cartoon character, will be entertained on the course by four live bands playing classic cartoon theme songs.
The morning will start with a kids’ race and a costume contest at 9:30, followed by the 5K at 10, a post-race party at 10:30 and a medal ceremony at 11.
Runners and walkers will be given a chip, which will time them from when they cross the starting line until they finish. Cost: $22, adults; youth (under 19), $15; Kids’ race (under 10), $7.
All fees will increase by $5 after May 9. To register: https://racewire.com/register.php?id=11191. Info: Contact Couture at 508-643-2115, ext. 1103 or at rcouture@naschools.net.