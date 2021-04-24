NORTH ATTLEBORO -- With quarterback Tyler DeMattio out of service due to a hairline fracture of his right wrist sustained during a previous game, the North Attleboro High football team moved along to options No. 2 and No. 3, which provided a 28-7 victory Saturday over Attleboro High School in The Century Game, the renewal of the Thanksgiving Day rivalry at Community Field.
Such was the case that seniors Matt Penta and Dylan Eberle performed to such exemplary standards that the former rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown to earn the L.G. Balfour Trophy and the latter directed the Big Red on a pair of second quarter scoring drives for North Attleboro.
The Rocketeers converted scoring drives of 13 and 46 yards within little more than a two-minute span early in the second quarter to erase a 7-0 victory and generate the Big Red's fourth victory in the past five meetings with Attleboro -- now having a 65-31-8 edge in the series.
Moreover, North completed the Fall 2 gap season of spring football unbeaten (6-0) and with the Davenport Division title of the Hockomock League.
"At the end of the day, to be out here, for what these kids have been through (during the pandemic), it's unbelievable -- that's what it's about," said AHS Coach Mike Strachan. "For the communities to come together like this at Community Field, that's what it's about."
The North Attleboro defense proved to be the decisive factor in the game -- forcing the Bombardiers to punt on eight consecutive series, all four during the second half.
AHS netted just 37 yards of offense and two first downs during the first half, being limited to minus-2 yards on four consecutive drives after taking the lead. AHS netted just 46 yards of offense and two first downs during the second half, never venturing beyond the North 46-yard line and that was on the final play of the game.
"I thought that was the difference in the game," North coach Don Johnson said, the Rocketeers limiting the Bombardiers to gains of three yards or less on 19 of their 30 rushes -- nine for zero or negative yards. "Our special teams (punter Max Bumpus) were good and our defense was good and that was enough to get our offense the field position that we needed."
Nathan Shultz recovered a dropped AHS punt return at the Bombardiers' 38-yard line in the first quarter, while Jared Vacher and Greg Berthiaume blocked a Bombardier punt in the second quarter, the Rocketeers gaining possession of the ball at the AHS 13-yard line to set up the game-tying TD.
"They're (North) a good football team, they got a bunch of good kids over there, better skilled kids and we had a few mishaps on special teams that turned momentum," Strachan explained.
"We gave them a short field, too, you can't do that," Strachan added of North starting the final five of their seven first half series at the 38-, 34-, AHS 13-, AHS 46- and AHS 26-yard lines.
"For us, every week is the most important game of the year," Penta explained. "Everything worked out well, we know our philosophy offensively, right up the middle and the line gave us some big holes and defensively we watched for their counters and iso's (isolations)."
Penta presented the Rocketeers with control of their destiny by directing a 60-yard, 12-play series, North's first of the second half, having possession of the ball for 6:53.
Penta (93 second half rushing yards) converted a third down play behind a block by guard Justin Vecchiarelli for a 12-yard gain to the AHS 25-yard line. DeMattio (51 yards on 14 carries), played at running back with a cast on his right wrist, bulldozed six times for 27 yards in drive. Senior captain Jacob Silva converted a fourth down and 1-yard scenario behind a block by captain and guard Harry Bullock and scored on a 1-yard run, DeMattio then drilling his third conversion kick for a 21-7 margin with two minutes left in the third quarter.
"We put a lot of work in, we had to make some changes, but it all worked out," explained Bullock, the Champion Award Guys North Attleboro High Trophy winner, of not having DeMattio at QB, while the Eberle-Matt Penta tandem was seamless and turnover free at QB. "We had a slow start and it took a while for us to figure it out."
The Bombardiers drove 34 yards six plays on their first series of the game to take the lead. Mike Strachan Jr., the AHS L.G. Balfour Trophy and Champion Award Guys MVP, converted a fourth down and 2-yard situation with a Fred Wheaton block for a four-yard run to the North 21-yard line. Two plays later, Alex Bakowski followed a block by guard Jake Struminski for a 16-yard, six-point gallop.
The Bombardiers never crossed midfield again on their next four series in the first half. And when Bumpus, North's senior punter, launched a 37-yard punt to the AHS 3-yard line two minutes into the fourth quarter, the Bombardiers had more than 97 yards and a 14-point deficit to recover from.
The blocked punt by Berthiaume and Vacher allowed Matt Penta to score North's tying TD, a 7-yard run behind a block by Vacher.
Defense once again dismissed the Bombardiers. Berthiaume, the Rocketeers' star-in-the making sophomore linebacker, dropped AHS runners for losses of four and three yards on AHS' ensuing offensive series.
Gaining possession of the ball at the AHS 46-yard line, North needed just one play to take the lead -- Eberle combining with Silva on a pass along the right sideline, the latter breaking two would-be tacklers. That 46-yard play surpassed Silva's pass-catching totals (seven for 41 yards) on the season.
Once again, North's defense prioritized its game-outcome statement. Tyler Bannon dropped an AHS runner hard on first down of the ensuing Bombardier series and Berthiaume dropped an AHS runner on second down for no gain. Then Bannon and Berthiaume combined skills on a 6-yard QB sack.
Wheaton recovered a North fumble for AHS at the Bombardier 18-yard line five minutes into the fourth quarter, but the AHS drive stalled. As a result, North then marched 64 yards on seven plays to score for a fourth time, Penta scoring his second TD on a 39-yard bolt along the left sideline.
"We made it a little hard on ourselves," Johnson said of failing to score on four plays inside the AHS 10-yard line with waning seconds left in the first half.
"We were out of rhythm there for quite some time (without DeMattio)," Johnson confessed. "The alternating qaurterbacks (Penta, Eberle) worked pretty well -- the plays that Penta was running, he was good at and the plays that Eberle did, he's pretty good at. Those two seniors stepped up and the defense did what it has done all season, play great."
