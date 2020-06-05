North Attleboro wrestler Jackson looks confidently to future at West Point

Montrel Jackson will always look you straight in the eye.
He is not bashful about raising his hand in class, or taking the lead in the locker room. The senior football and wrestling student-athlete from North Attleboro prefers to place himself front and center.
“I try to be a leader,” Jackson said. “I know when to step in, when to tell people to do things, tell them what they’re doing wrong. I think that I’ve always had it in me, that confidence. I do things like that because I know that it needs to be done.”
So it’s with good reason that Jackson has been appointed to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He was nominated by U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy.
Talk to anyone at North Attleboro High School and they will tell you that Jackson just had a different strut to his stuff in all that he did, having a self-assuredness that carried beyond the corridors.
The discipline and dedication required of wrestling inspires all that he does and will be necessary for his chosen future plans.
“That’s what I like,” he said. “You have your own responsibility.”
Jackson’s dad was a member of the U.S. Army, so those seeds, along with service to the country, were planted early. Once he set foot in upstate New York last year for a summer leadership experience at the U.S. Military Academy, coupled with an interest in engineering, he knew he had found a home away from home.
“And when you graduate, you’re an officer,” Jackson said.
North wrestling coach Geoff Burgess says Jackson’s style – to be a hard worker and low maintenance – highlights that sense of responsibility.
“He is all about the team,” Burgess said. “He never complains — he is always working to improve, he never put himself first.”
Those same traits could be found on the turf at Ray Beaupre Field, the home of the Rocketeer football program where Jackson earned 35 wins with the team during his career, serving as team captain his final season.
“He was a fairly quiet guy on the field who didn’t display a whole lot of emotion,” said North coach Don Johnson. “He just went about his business.”
Back on the mat, Jackson captured the No. 3 spot in his weight class at the MIAA Division 2 South Meet, winning four matches three by pins, as North finished fourth as a team. He was the reigning champion in the division. Jackson went on to finish fifth at the MIAA Division 2 State Meet and participated at the MIAA All State meet.
Jackson was truly one of the most improved members of the North wrestling family over the past three seasons, an All-Hockomock League selection.
“He was a model teammate and captain,” Burgess said. “He was a good leader by example and always tried to help his teammates out by giving them rides or an extra pair of shoes.”
Jackson was a product of the Kryptonite Wrestling program as a middle schooler, as was his elder brother Robert and younger brother Conner, a member of coach Steve LaPlante’s wrestling program at Tri-County Regional High. And his elder sister Marissa was a North Attleboro High cheerleader.
Team Jackson is well built for success, one supporting each other.
“They didn’t push, but they set good role models for me,” said Jackson of his parents, David, a grocery store manager, and his mom Kelly, a consulting firm assistant – and both former rugby players. He could cite the countless community service projects “they emphasized that were really good and really important.”
David and Kelly took part in behind-the-scenes ventures with the North Wrestling Booster Club and North Gridiron Club. Jackson, too, worked behind the scenes, taking it upon himself to assist with the clean-up crew after all home matches at the Kenneth Pickering Gymnasium
“Giving back is a major thing,” he said.
On football and work ethic
Jackson found a calling to the football field, too, as an under-sized two-way lineman for coach Don Johnson’s Rocketeers over the past two seasons.
“I’d say he was the prototypical blue-collar kid who had to work hard to earn his spots,” Johnson said of Jackson’s progression up the Big Red depth chart.
Jackson played with the junior varsity team as a sophomore and then earned his playing time with the varsity as a junior.
“He wasn’t naturally gifted in terms of size, speed or strength,” Johnson said. “But he began to contribute; he was a ‘tweener in football parlance.”
“He was athletic enough to be a pulling guard on offense and rangy enough to play on the edge as a defensive end,” added Johnson. “Most of the time he was lining up across from guys who were bigger and stronger, but he never backed down from the challenge.”
Throughout high school, Jackson saw his skills on the football field transfer to the wrestling mat and back again.
“Definitely, the physicality in wrestling is a lot tougher than in football,” he said. “With wrestling, I can take my shots, the straight forwards shots (in taking an opponent down to the mat) and that made me a better tackler in football.”
“As a guard (on the offensive line) I’d go up against heavier tackles, but because of my feet, I was always able to stay with them. And for blocking and trying to fend off people, wrestling created agility.”
Jackson relied on that foot speed to dominate foes on the wrestling mat, two-thirds of his 35 wins being pins.
“It allowed me to move around my opponents on the wrestling mat, I’d get to their legs faster than they could move them,” he said.
Former North Attleboro High wrestling coach Wayne Griffin, who tutored Jackson on his mat skills as a freshman and sophomore, says Jackson’s wrestling skills improved significantly his last two years on the team, crediting Jackson’s work ethic and how well he meshed with Burgess’s coaching.
Griffin also says Jackson’s leadership qualities and “quiet intensity” helped his success.
“It comes with being a leader and sometimes you have to be a little different — he’s the strong, silent type,” he said. “You look into his eyes and you can tell. But, his outward appearance is that he’s pretty calm, cool and collected.”
Johnson often tells the tale of the mild-mannered Jackson actually being a bit perturbed one day.
“I think the most excited he got was when we would decide to cancel the conditioning at the end of a good practice,” said Johnson, who also mentored him in his Advanced Placement Psychology class, “where he similarly challenged himself and grinded it out.”
During the pandemic, Jackson has tackled his three Advanced Placement courses, among others each day, followed by a daily physical workout of weight training and running.
Preparations
Jackson played a variety of sports growing up, even earning a black belt in karate, but wrestling stuck with him.
“With wrestling, I liked the physical aspect of it,” Jackson said of his sport of choice. “Even though it’s an individual sport, you can’t just let everything up to the team to win – you have to do your job, it’s on you.
“I love individual challenges. Confidence plays a big role, too,” he said. “Before a match, I don’t size up my opponent, that just psyches me out. Usually, I’ll jump around and loosen up my joints and shaking out each limb, it looks kind of funny. I like to keep a calm mind.”
“I know that if I do my thing, knowing that my stuff works and I’ll be able to come out on top.
Griffin credits Jackson’s family with the support he’s received to achieve his goals.
“They’re all on the same page together, the same goals,” he said. “That’s what helps kids to become successful.”
“Grades are important, but I think West Point is looking for more intrinsic qualities and again I go back to that ‘leadership’ word,” he said. “Anybody who gets accepted to West Point, that’s a significant achievement.
“Montrel put himself in a position where he could be accepted. West Point doesn’t take everybody — that’s a very select group of people.”
