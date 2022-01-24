MILFORD -- The Kryptonite Wrestling Club of North Attleboro captured second place among the 26 teams competing at the Hockomock Youth Tournament over the weekend,
The Kryptonite Club took points from classes ranging as low as a 39-pound kindergartner to an 180-pound eighth grader.
The third and fourth graders competing took a second place with Ethan Cochard-Frreitas ad Dylan Oldmixon. Third places were taken by A.J, Silverstein, Andre Oyoia, Jaxson Kelleher, Landon Roderick, Wes Antonitis and Rob Hambardzumian. Fourth place finishers were Audrey Bean, Jelani Andrade, Owen Small and Vin Farina.
Among the fifth and sixth graders, Aschiwat Dempsey and Nolan Roderick earned titles. Ryan Gill and Noah Dattolie took second place, while Jonel Cruz was third.
Cam Dolben and Jim Gallagher emerged as champions in the Seventh and Eighth grade competition. Jacoby Flynn took second place, Sawyer Bean third place and Colton Prescott and Martin Rogers fourth place.
Among the kindergartners to second graders, Henry Hanbardzumian won a title. Also competing for Kryptonite were Kyle Small, Van Pope, Geoff Burgess, Grant Gouck, Graham Gouck, Mark Hambardzumian, Ed Hambardzumian, Eilianna Cochard-Freitas and Van Pope.
Members of the Kryptonite coaching staff were Zack Gould, Steve Abasharry, Jesse Bean, Brett Poirier, Shane Devlin Chris Clark, Jack Donahue and Matt Silverstein.
The Kryptonite Club will compete at the Mass. Wrestling Association Youth Tournament in Methuen.