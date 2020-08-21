Jason Beaulieu of North Attleboro is one of those throwbacks — a three-sport student-athlete.
He wasn’t a specialist, playing one sport 12 months of the year. Instead, he found incentive and passion playing football, being on the wrestling mat and heading out to run spring track.
For 11 consecutive seasons, Beaulieu had a blue and gold jersey on his back representing the Cougars of Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School. Only the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from donning the colors for a 12th season.
And while the pandemic interrupted his athletic career, he didn’t let it derail his academic success during a challenging semester of online learning. Beaulieu recognized that asking for assistance — from teachers and his mother, Laurel Beaulieu, was another way to “stay organized.”
“Because of my mom and the people around me, I was able to get through it,” he said.
So it came as no surprise that Beaulieu, a captain for all his teams, not only received Tri-County’s Cougar Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the athletic livelihood of the school, but was also tabbed the Male Student-Athlete of the Year.
“One of the things that I most learned through all of this (the pandemic) was that nothing is impossible,” he said. “If you are passionate about something, you can achieve your goals.”
Beaulieu attended Martin School and North Attleboro Middle School before choosing to attend Tri-County with an interest in engineering driving the decision. He points to a time in middle school when a guest engineer made a presentation during a STEM event that triggered his interest in the sciences and in engineering. Later, at a Veterans Day event, Beaulieu witnessed the strength and fortitude of many a veteran missing a limb who overcame mobility challenges with prosthetic devices.
It’s why he’s taking those interests to Western New England College to be a biomedical engineering major later this month.
He says his mom, Laurel, helped cultivate his character through sports – the Pop Warner football programs, the Mites soccer program, basketball leagues, serving as Team Beaulieu coordinator, chaperone, chauffeur and cheerleader. And, if there’s a thread that Beaulieu has taken from the competitive arenas, it is to respect opponents, be a good teammate and honor the words of coaches and advisors.
“Through athletics, I made new friends, I learned how to be polite to everyone,” Beaulieu said. “That has really molded me into becoming a better person.”
At Tri-County, Beaulieu was a fullback-linebacker for the Cougar football team, wrestled at the 152- and 160-middleweight classes during the winter months and then dashed off for 400-meter races and relays with the track team.
“Wrestling is probably my favorite sport because of the raw competition, the one on one,” he said. “In the end, it’s you versus the other person.”
Beaulieu was a product of the Kryptonite Wrestling Club in North Attleboro, which created a pipeline of prodigies for then Rocketeer coach Wayne Griffin and current mentor Geoff Burgess. But as a Cougar freshman, he showed up on the first day of wrestling practice and proceeded to get his butt handed to him every day in practice and during matches competing at the varsity level.
That wrestling culture cultivated Beaulieu the three-sport athlete.
“I did seventh and eighth grade wrestling, but I completely changed my junior year,” Beaulieu said.
“It was experience, yes, but it was there was this big mental turning point for me,” Beaulieu said of cutting his weight from 160 to 145 within a few days to qualify for a match. “If I couldn’t get to go to the tournament, I couldn’t place in states. I was determined, I couldn’t back down. It was a mental war.”
He took great lengths and made sacrifices to make weight.
“I flushed my body out and put myself on reset,” he said. “That feeling after that, wrestling changed me as a person – what it did for me physically and mentally.”
During the 2019-2020 winter season on the wrestling mat, Beaulieu won 33 matches and advanced to the Division 3 Central Tournament title match. Without a doubt, it was wrestling that harvested the multi-sport success of Beaulieu, the multi-dimensional individual that he has become.
“Junior year was like a complete change of me as a person,” he said. “It was the year that I became an athlete.”
His seriousness led to more success on the mat.
“I was destroying kids after that,” Beaulieu said. “I knocked off 15 pounds, but I was still used to picking up 160 pound kids.” At 6-feet tall, too, Beaulieu has long arms and good reach, “so everything clicked from there.”
“He’s such a well-rounded kid,” Tri-County wrestling coach Steve LaPlante said of Beaulieu. “He’s as smart on the mat as he is off of it.”
The intensity of the sport of wrestling paid dividends for Tri-County football coach Kahn Chance, who relished stationing Beaulieu on the defensive side of the line of scrimmage, as a linebacker and as a defensive end.
Beaulieu started playing football with the North Attleboro High Pop Warner program when he was four years old.
“I was one of those kids with their jerseys on for a Friday night football game at Community Field,” he added with glee. “I loved that experience.”
At Tri-County, he was a running back and fullback as a freshman member of the program, switching to more of a defensive role as a sophomore at the end position. He took over as a linebacker the past two fall seasons.
“It was just deny, deny, deny – you’re not getting downfield,” he said of his fearless nature on the football field. “I’d take my track speed and my wrestling skills; I love how sports overlap like that.”
The mental challenges that are created on the wrestling mat fostered a level of achievement for Tri-County track coach Seth Curran, who could count on Beaulieu for points in the 400 sprint and as a relay runner.
“I became healthier, I was so much faster in track, too,” Beaulieu said, owning the Cougar record in the 400 (52.3), in the 400 hurdles (59.00), in the pentathlon (2,084 points) and as a member of the 4x400 and sprint medley relay teams.
“Track is technically my best sport,” he said.” I made a name for myself because of track, they call me the 400 Man!”
Beaulieu started his track career in the 100 and 200 sprints, but Curran needed a 400 hurdler for a meet and Beaulieu, then a sophomore, answered the call.
“I got to the second hurdle, clipped it and fell on my butt – there was blood all over me,” he recalled of the event on the cement track at Tri-County. “I got back up, finished the race and was third.”
He enjoyed the challenge of hurdles and pushed himself to compete in the event.
Beaulieu was disappointed to say the least when the pandemic wiped out his final competitive season as a Cougar, expecting to break the 50-second barrier in the 400 and clip four or five seconds off of his previous best in the 400 hurdles.
Being an athlete for all seasons was so enrichening and rewarding for Beaulieau.
“Being a three-sport athlete, you meet different kids and you become brothers in arms at the start of each season – kids let you know that they’ll have your back,” he said. “You have your goals, the kids that you sit with in the classroom or at lunch, or in the locker room or on the bus. You know that you have to trust these guys around you in order to win.”
