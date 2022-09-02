North Attleboro High School 2018 graduate Nolan Buckley didn’t know much about rugby when he first picked up the sport his sophomore year at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
“I knew close to nothing about it besides what my friends on the UML team would tell me about it, as well as a couple of my high school friends who picked up rugby at their colleges,” he said.
Buckley, 22, who will graduate with a degree in plastics engineering after the fall semester, was a quick study, though. So quick that after playing his first game in 2019, he fell in love with the sport, and on Aug. 18, just three years later, was drafted by the Dallas Jackals, a professional Major League Rugby team, as the 10th pick in the second round (23rd overall) in the league’s draft.
“I was initially so shocked, then as I was giving my family hugs I was overcome with pure gratitude and joy,” he said after hearing the announcement, which he watched with friends and family on a TV outside his cousin’s North Attleboro home. “From the hours of hard work, commitment, and great coaching at Lowell, and even the foundation I built through sports at NAHS has paid off.”
Buckley, who says he loves team sports, worked hard for successful football and baseball seasons while in high school.
“I had successful senior seasons playing in state championships for each sport, and actually winning it all in baseball at LeLacheur Park at UMass Lowell,” he said.
When he got to college, he tried crew, but was eventually convinced by friends to join the school’s rugby club, which plays in Division II and welcomes all onto the team. At 6-feet, 3-inches and 205 pounds, Buckley helped the squad compete in three national championship playoff runs.
“All shapes and sizes of people can find a home in rugby,” he said. “Fitness is a vital part of rugby so preseason training such as team runs, turf workouts, and getting stronger in the gym are a must to be successful.”
Buckley competed with Major League Rugby’s New England Free Jacks Independents in an all-star tournament in Texas during his collegiate career, and took part in the Inaugural Collegiate Rugby Shield match in July, according to the Jackals’ draft website.
Started in 2018, Major League Rugby will play its fifth season in 2022. It started as a seven team league, but has expanded to 13 teams that play for 18 weeks plus playoffs.
While success is important, he takes the meaning of team seriously and says playing rugby isn’t just about the game, but the people and lifelong friends he’s met while playing the sport.
“Rugby, in my opinion, is the epitome of team sports,” he said. “I’ve loved team sports my whole life — football, baseball, basketball, crew – and rugby is such a mentally and physically taxing game that it’s so crucial to be on the same page as your teammates.
“The camaraderie outside of practice and games is my favorite part of the game; I’ve met some of my best friends and the coolest people through rugby.”
Being part of a team carries over into his personal life as well. He has worked as a waiter at the Chieftain Pub in Plainville for four years and hopes to find a tight-knit pub similar to that in Dallas to work at once he is settled as he’s planning to live in the city full time following preseason this winter after he graduates.
And most important to Buckley is his family — his parents Sean and Sandra Buckley, brother CJ Buckley, 21, and sister Riley Buckley, 14 — and says CJ has been a big inspiration for him.
“He has Down Syndrome and I really think he impacted my trajectory more than anything else, by giving me a fresh view of kindness and commitment that I try to carry with me in everything I do,” he said. “And I will strive to continue to carry that with me as I finish my last semester at UML this Fall and when I head to Dallas this winter.”