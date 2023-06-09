tsc-spt-SB-NA-AHS-ColleranPitching
Buy Now

North Attleboro High’s dominating senior softball pitcher Kelly Colleran was named the Massachusetts Gatorade Softball Player of the Year on Friday.

 TYLER HETU / THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO

Senior pitcher Kelly Colleran of North Attleboro High was named the Massachusetts Gatorade Softball Player of the Year on Friday, adding another accolade to her already-storied high school career.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.