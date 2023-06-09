NORTH ATTLEBORO
Senior pitcher Kelly Colleran of North Attleboro High was named the Massachusetts Gatorade Softball Player of the Year on Friday, adding another accolade to her already-storied high school career.
Colleran is the second softball player from North Attleboro High to receive the honor in the 38 years of the award’s existence, following her sister Megan Colleran (2014) as a Gatorade Player of The Year for the Rocketeers.
At the time of her selection, the righthander had pitched 126 2/3 innings with an 0.33 ERA to lead the Rocketeers into the second round of the MIAA Division 2 state softball tournament, compiling a record of 15-3 that also included two perfect games.
The 5-foot-4 hard-throwing Colleran struck out 306 batters and walked only nine. At the plate, Colleran was hitting .552 with 13 home runs, 27 RBIs and 32 runs scored to go with an on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of 2.007.
On top of her prowess on the field, Colleran is a member of the National Honor Society and has been active in her local community with raising money for cancer research and volunteering at a local food pantry with the Special Olympics.
The honor puts Colleran’s name on a short list of historically significant players at the high school level, joining 2023 Women’s College World Series MVP Jordy Bahl (2021, Nebraska) and Olympic gold winner Cat Osterman (2001, Texas) as notable names to win Gatorade Player of The Year in their respective state.
She is now eligible for the National Player of The Year, which will be announced later in June. Colleran follows Giana LaCerda, a four-time winner of the award and currently a University of Massachusetts-Lowell pitcher.
“She carries that team offensively and defensively,” said Attleboro High head coach Mark Homer. “She’s a leader by example on and off the field. She is the real deal, loves being in that spot and is very humble.”
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.