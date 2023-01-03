BOSTON — The Boston Bruins rolled into Fenway Park on Monday donning a slightly different pregame attire for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic.
The Bruins walked off the bus outside Fenway Park, which was hosting its second Winter Classic since the inception of the yearly game, wearing Boston Red Sox throwback uniforms that were a step back in time to honor the heritage and history of the venue they were playing in.
The cream-colored uniforms with the red accents, three quarter sleeves and red stirrup socks were outfitted by North Attleboro’s own Custom Crafted Sports. A three-week process was expedited through Custom Crafted Sports, making sure all the designed uniforms were accurate to Red Sox history and to make sure they would be ready on time.
The end result? A “grand slam,” said Custom Crafted Sports owner Rick Cavallaro.
“It came out really good,” Cavallaro added. “I knew we had nailed it. I said ‘I think this is a grand slam. I think they’re going to look really good.’ ”
With three weeks to get it done, Cavallaro called the end result a miracle given the circumstances.
“We only had three weeks to turn this around,” Cavallaro said. “It was a miracle to get it done. There was a multitude of things we had to work through. We had originally wanted to do the grey uniform, but there wasn’t enough grey wool available. We had to go the cream colored road. It was very expensive.
“We had trouble getting the hats, and I did all the research to make sure the ‘B’ on the hat was correct and the ‘Boston’ on the front (of the jersey) was correct. We had some fun with it. They looked good.”
The idea originated from the Bruins players, who turned to their equipment manager, who then turned to Cavallaro at Custom Crafted Sports.
“(Patrice) Bergeron and the players had the idea of doing this,” Cavallaro said. “It was their idea and they needed to get it done and they didn’t know where to go. They turned to their equipment manager who instantly called me, and we made it happen. They wanted to keep it quiet and make it a big surprise.”
Cavallaro even went as far to help get the Bruins a few gloves to fit the appropriate era for the uniforms. Cavallaro, a World War II re-enactor, knew where to get a 1930’s-era baseball glove.
The gloves were used ahead of the puck drop on Monday with multiple players playing catch on the Fenway Park field, which was completely overhauled to accommodate an ice rink and scenery. Bergeron even brought out a bat, which was supplied by the Bruins’ equipment manager.
“I’m a World War II re-enactor, and to do a reenactment a few years ago, they were going to do a vintage baseball game,” Cavallaro said. “My boys and I wanted to play in the baseball game, but you couldn’t play unless you had a 1930’s or 40’s mitt. I had to remember where I got them and I remembered that, so I was able to get the gloves for them too. They were thrilled.”
Cavallaro noted that Custom Crafted Sports has been doing the Bruins’ jerseys for 38 years, and has done every Winter Classic on-ice uniform for the Bruins since the tradition started — including the uniforms on Monday. Any time the Bruins have played outside, their jerseys have originated from the North Attleboro shop. When the Bruins played in the 2019 Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium, the jerseys were hand-designed by Cavallaro.
“We’ve done them all, every time they play outdoors, and the Notre Dame one they let me design it,” Cavallaro said.
Custom Crafted Sports has also had a hand in making the Attleboro High Bombardier hockey team jerseys, local Division 1 athletics uniforms and three Super Bowl Patriots jerseys.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.