BOSTON — The Boston Bruins rolled into Fenway Park on Monday donning a slightly different pregame attire for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic.

The Bruins walked off the bus outside Fenway Park, which was hosting its second Winter Classic since the inception of the yearly game, wearing Boston Red Sox throwback uniforms that were a step back in time to honor the heritage and history of the venue they were playing in.

