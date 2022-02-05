NORTH ATTLEBORO — Punch “first intercollegiate basketball game” into Google and you’ll likely get this: Minnesota State School of Agriculture defeated Hamline College, 9-3, on Feb. 9, 1895, in St. Paul, Minn.
That’s what it says in Wikipedia. That’s what such prestigious newspapers as the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times say. That what’s ESPN and the NCAA say. That’s what The History Channel and even Sports Illustrated for Kids say.
Dave Barend says they’re all wrong.
At least he thinks he’s wrong, even though he’s not a historian and he doesn’t know when the actual first college basketball game was played.
Until a few months ago, Barend was a lawyer, a public defender. But then from his home in North Attleboro he launched College Basketball Times, an online publication dedicated to equal coverage of all levels of college basketball for men, women and handicapped players.
Seeking an interesting angle for a cover story, he did some research on the game popularly believed to be the first between two colleges. He came across two books on the history of Minnesota State School of Agriculture and found what he believes disqualifies the game from the record books.
Minnesota State, Barend says, was not a college. And so, this was not an intercollegiate game.
The books, he says, show that in the early 1870s the University of Minnesota created a college of agriculture. From the beginning, however, it struggled and by 1877 there was just one student.
Instead, Minnesota State shifted from being an agricultural college to a farming school. Students were admitted at 14 or 15, not 17 or 18. They were led by a principal, not a dean. They were awarded certificates, not degrees.
Barend himself isn’t sure this is a “big deal” or if anyone will care.
As he writes in a humor column for College Basketball Times, “See there’s a part of me that’s thinking ‘I may have a major find here!’ And I could become the College Hoops History Dude.
“There’s also a part of me that’s thinking that something entirely different could be discovered. And I could become the College Hoops Geraldo Rivera.”
For one thing, there isn’t universal agreement that Minnesota State-Hamline was the first game because each team had nine players on the court at the time — which was allowed in those days under the rules devised by Dr. James Naismith just four years earlier at a Springfield YMCA. Some point to a 5-on-5 game a year later between the University of Iowa and the University of Chicago as the real first intercollegiate game.
And he’s not sure anyone is going to run out and change their records because of his discovery.
But what this shows, Barend says, is how the written word, even if it is incorrect, tends to be repeated by others and become gospel.
Much of this can be attributed to Hamline, a small Minnesota school which first reported that it participated in the inaugural intercollegiate basketball game. Even today, being part of the “first game” — which it lost – is a selling point for the college and its athletic program.
Hamline’s head coach was quoted just over a year ago as saying, “Our storied tradition goes way back — obviously. The first intercollegiate game ever, so … we talk about it with our guys all the time.”
Barend does have one strong wish for his discovery: That it leads to more subscribers for College Basketball Times.
He first fell in love with the sport while watching the legendary 1979 NCAA championship game between Larry Bird’s Indiana State and Magic Johnson’s Michigan State with his father, who played at the University of Buffalo. Barend grew up in upstate New York and graduated from St. Bonaventure University, a longtime basketball hotbed, and Boston University law school.
But he has always found that nearly all the college basketball news coverage is on the Division I men’s programs and, to a lesser degree, Division I women’s teams. He thinks that’s wrong.
“You wouldn’t believe the number of really good stories there are out there that just wouldn’t get reported if we didn’t do it,” he says. “That’s what motivated me to dive into this.”
Barend, who has also dabbled in standup comedy, began writing college basketball humor pieces for various publications a couple of years ago, topped by Basketball Times, a slick, print magazine which featured such national hoops writers as Dick Vitale and Bob Ryan. Earlier this year, the magazine’s longtime publisher, John Akers, decided to shut down the publication as circulation and advertising declined.
Wanting a change in careers, Barend offered to take over the operation as an online publication but with some key changes:
- Rename it College Basketball Times.
- Emphasize equal treatment of all divisions of college basketball, for men, women and the handicapped, instead of just Division 1.
- Establish the publication as a non-profit organization that raises money for scholarships as well as mentorships for fledgling writers and editors.
Barend established the Charitable Corporation of College Basketball Writers, a 501©(3) nonprofit charitable organization, to operate College Basketball Times and recruited a board of directors that includes Seth Davis, CBS’ chief college basketball commentator; Jennifer Rizzotti, a fomer University of Connecticut star and now president of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun; and Christina Scwab, a three-time Paralympics gold medalist and winner of the Boston Marathon women’s wheelchair division.
Besides countering media bias toward Division I college basketball, the nonprofit’s goals include providing scholarships and wheelchairs for players in need, advocating for the expansion of wheelchair teams and providing mentorships and internships for sports journalism students.
“The positive feedback we get from players in the lower divisions and on wheelchair teams is just fantastic, worth all the effort we sink into this,” Barend says.
Barend has contacted researchers such as The History Channel to see if his discovery can be verified — and is keeping his fingers crossed.
“I don’t know if this is a big deal or not, but I hope I’m right,” he says.