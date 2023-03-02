North Attleboro High boys indoor track and field coach Scott Holster is the Massachusetts Track Coaches Association's Division 3 Indoor Track Coach of The Year.
Holster's Rocketeers boasted a strong season, finishing with 54.5 points in the Division 3 State meet to win the meet by almost 10 points.
The Rocketeers had multiple division champions at the state meet, including three-time winner Nathan Shultz in the 55 meters, high jump and long jump.
Holster was on hand at Saturday's Meet of Champions to help bring Shultz and Etienvre to strong closes to their seasons. Shultz narrowly missed the final heat for the 55 hurdles and came short in the high jump, but cleared 21-11 in the long jump to capture the best mark in all divisions for the title.
Etienvre closed out his season with a toss of 51-091/4 to place fifth.