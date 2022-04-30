The new course superintendent at TPC Boston’s first sports love growing up in North Attleboro was basketball.
Sure, Kyle Elliott enjoyed golf.
“I love playing public courses. I played A LOT at Locust Valley as a kid,” he says of the beloved but now defunct public 9-holer in Attleboro.
But growing up well over 6 feet tall with a rugged frame, Elliott was also drawn to basketball – and he enjoyed considerable success. He was a two-time Sun Chronicle All-Star at North Attleboro High School and a key member of several AAU teams.
After graduation in 2004, he had an opportunity to play basketball for a New Hampshire college.
But there was something about the other sport he played as a child that he saw as an opportunity to enjoy a rewarding career. At the last minute, he enrolled at SUNY Cobleskill, an upstate New York university with a program in turf management.
That move has paid off, enabling Elliott to play a key role at one of America’s most famous courses, TPC Sawgrass in Florida, and at the prestigious Players Championship held there each spring.
Now, at age 36, Elliott has moved back closer to home, taking over management of one of New England’s most famous golf courses. On Jan. 1, he officially took the reins from the retiring Tom Brodeur, who was as much a part of TPC Boston in Norton as its risk-vs.-reward 18th hole.
“Once I made that decision (to pursue golf course management), I really started to enjoy it,” he said. “There’s a mental and a physical change to this job, and I sort of embraced that.”
A career tees off
Elliott served internships at Eastward Ho! on Cape Cod, Walpole Country Club and TPC Boston, where he eventually landed his first full-time job, as a spray applicator. He worked his way up through the ranks until he was assistant course superintendent under Brodeur, who oversaw the PGA Tour-owned course since it opened 20 years ago.
Elliott enjoyed the challenge of preparing TPC Boston for the PGA Tour FedEx Cup events held each Labor Day weekend. But in the fall of 2017, another opportunity arose: Working at TPC Sawgrass, the famed Pete Dye design and home of the Players Championship, the richest tournament in golf.
He again enjoyed quick promotions — senior assistant to the Sawgrass superintendent, superintendent of the Valley Course — before climbing to superintendent of the Stadium Course under a director of the two-course facility. Preparing the Stadium Course — including the most watched golf hole in the world, the infamous par-3 17th with its treacherous island green – for four Players Championships, including one cut short by COVID, was rewarding and greatly advanced his knowledge of the craft, he said.
“It’s a busy place,” he said. “It’s kind of a circus, but I don’t mean that in a bad way. There’s just an awful lot involved in preparing the property for one of the biggest, most important tournaments in the world.”
Because the Players Championship and TPC Sawgrass are such a showcase for the PGA Tour, Elliott found himself with plenty of resources.
“There’s no shortage of possibilities there,” he said. “If anything is needed to better the property, it will get done. So, in that way, working at Sawgrass was a kind of fantasy land.”
But the tug of home and the lure of overseeing his own property had Elliott moving back to Massachusetts. Brodeur had decided to retire, and his former right-hand man, now married with a baby daughter, eagerly sought the position.
“This is always the job I wanted,” he said. “What Sawgrass did is prepare me for this.”
‘Property’ management
Elliott and other superintendents usually refer to their workplaces not as a golf course but as “the property.”
“I’ve always preferred the Scottish term, the Irish term, for what we do,” Elliott said. “We’re the keeper of the greens. We manage the property.”
In his case, there’s a lot to manage.
TPC Boston and its entrance on Arnold Palmer Boulevard cover roughly 400 acres. It’s a mile and a quarter as the crow flies from the seventh tee to the 11th tee.
Part of the course has been designated a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. As a result, strict rules control the dozens of acres of wetlands on the layout, originally designed by Palmer’s company and revamped by Gil Hanse, whose creations include a course in Brazil specially built for the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Many New Englanders have visited TPC Boston, but only to watch the 17 PGA Tour events held there since 2003. They haven’t seen the course without the sponsors’ tents, concession stands and the other infrastructure need to host thousands of people a day.
“We’re a normal golf course now and every decision isn’t tied in somehow with the tournament,” Elliott said. “But it’s still an extremely busy place. Membership is up, and the members like to play as much as possible.”
Members give him feedback, both positive and negative, but he calls himself his toughest critic.
“I’ll be riding and I’ll see something and think, ‘No, we need to fix that,’” he said.
Elliott said he is often asked what’s involved with his job.
“What I do for a living is tough to explain to people,” he said. “They ask if we just cut the grass. I explain to them that, ‘No, I grow the grass.’”
A return of the pros?
Elliott’s biggest challenge may be if the world’s best players return to TPC Boston.
The Deutsche Bank Championship was first played in Norton on Labor Day weekend of 2003. The German financial institution desperately wanted to enter the North American market, so CEO Seth Waugh convinced the PGA Tour to bring an event back to the Boston area and landed Tiger Woods, then at the height of his popularity, as the host.
In 2007, after Hanse’s redesign, the tournament gained further prestige by becoming one of four FedEx Cup events in the Tour’s new playoff system.
But after losing three title sponsors and seeing the FedEx Cup playoffs reduced to three events, TPC Boston found itself without a tournament for the past two years. And even that 2020 event was diminished because fans were unable to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If a tournament returns, Elliott will be ready. He has worked at 23 PGA Tour events so he knows he will be on the job at 4:30 a.m., planning assignments for the crews, and not leaving until well after the last player retrieves his golf ball from the 18th green and sunlight fades away.
“I hope we get one back one day,” he said. “We have the ability and the infrastructure to host an event here. It will be a good challenge to have that kind of spotlight on us again.”
In the meantime, Elliott said his own golf clubs usually do little more than gather dust. Despite working at an upscale private club, he plays a handful of times a year, at best, but hopes to go out more if his daughter, now just 14 months old, takes a liking to the game.
“I was probably a better golfer at 10 than I am now,” he said.