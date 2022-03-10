The Elmira College women’s hockey team, led by North Attleboro native Morgan Mordini, looks to soar past Nazareth College Saturday in the NCAA Div. 3 women’s hockey quarterfinals.
No. 5 Elmira (24-2-1) and No. 4 Nazareth will face off at Bill Gray’s Iceplex in Rochester, N.Y., with the Soaring Eagles on a tear, their last loss coming on Dec. 11 to Plattsburgh State.
Since then, Elmira has gone 14-0-1, with a goal differential of 63-11. Over that stretch, Mordini, a senior forward and graduate of Worcester Academy, has scored eight goals while assisting on 18 others, and leads the Soaring Eagles in points with 42 (12 goals, 30 assists) while teammate Eliza Beaudin (17G, 24A) is right on her heels.
Mordini sits at 100 points in her career (32G, 68A) and is a plus-98 on the ice in her four years at Elmira. She’s also only racked up 16 minutes of penalties across 93 games. She was a second-team all-New England Hockey Conference selection for her senior campaign as well.
Elmira faced Nazareth in an exhibition game to open the season in October, and went on to beat Nazareth later in the season on Jan. 22, 2-1.
The Soaring Eagles have gone on to face familiar competition in the Division III bracket, splitting a season series with Plattsburg State (No. 3 seed) and losing 2-1 to No. 2 Middlebury on Nov. 27.
The winner from Saturday will face the winner of No. 9 Endicott and Middlebury on March 18.