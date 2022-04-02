In the upstate New York town of Elmira, an NCAA Div. III women’s hockey powerhouse is tucked away less than 10 miles away from the Pennsylvania border.
Unknown to many, but widely known in college hockey, Elmira College has appeared in seven Div. III national championships since 2002, winning three of them. The Soaring Eagles nearly returned to the finals this season, but were bounced out by Middlebury in the Final Four. Elmira eventually went on to take fourth in Div. III this season, adding to a lengthy list of team accolades that include four of the last five United College Hockey Championships and a New England Hockey Conference title since 2017.
The school is reserved for some of finest women’s hockey players around, and for the past four years that has included North Attleboro’s Morgan Mordini.
Mordini never played organized girls hockey for a Sun Chronicle-area high school, as it wasn’t offered at NAHS. Her drive to play led her to Worcester Academy.
“I knew I wanted to play hockey in high school,” Mordini said. “My town didn’t offer girls hockey, and we found Worcester Academy.”
Mordini found her way to Elmira due to a connection between Elmira coach Tim Crowley and Kevin Zifcak, her Worcester Academy coach. A few players from the school had gone on to play at Elmira, so the relationship was there for Mordini to take advantage of.
“We were fortunate to have seen her play at the Cushing Academy Tournament with Worcester Academy,” said Crowley on his recruiting process for Mordini. “She was someone as a junior that we thought really popped off the page. We talked to her that winter, and we were in a battle with some other teams, and we’re fortunate she chose us.”
The connection, a visit to a campus and a chance to play for a prestigious program put Elmira in her future.
“I knew what Elmira was and their program, but I didn’t really look too much into it until Crowley introduced himself to me,” Mordini said. “I came out (to Elmira) a few times and I just loved the campus and the girls. It immediately felt like home and it wasn’t that hard of a decision for me to make.”
Since joining the school, Mordini has run off a strong career, putting herself on a short list of 100 career point scorers. But despite putting up strong numbers across her senior and junior campaigns, Mordini’s start to her college career was not as hot.
She was active on the roster her freshman season, but was scratched from games frequently as she grew and learned more about her game. She finished the 2018-19 season with just 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 26 games played.
“Morgan didn’t really hit the ground running. It took her some time,” Crowley said. “It was about getting the right opportunity and ice time. She really took a huge step from her freshman to sophomore year and got in the weight room, put in the work that summer and came back as someone who just took off. It just took her a little more time.”
Mordini returned to Elmira her sophomore year ready to skate, tripling her point production to 30 on the season (11 goals, 19 assists). Her plus-minus rating also saw a 10 point increase from the year before, finishing the year with an efficient +26.
“My freshman year I was still finding my place. I was a little young, so I didn’t really have much experience and didn’t really find myself until about halfway through my sophomore year,” Mordini said. “Just watching my seniors as a freshman, watching them and taking it in and figuring out how I can better the team from my position. Finally it just worked out and I figured out what type of player I am.”
Experience getting adjusted to a faster game and watching her upperclassmen teammates was key in her evolution. That, mixed with confidence from Crowley, were big parts in her getting her chance to shine and earning a starting job.
“The work she put in, she came in more confidence and knew she could contribute,” Crowley said. “We gave her an opportunity, and she didn’t look back.”
Mordini has become one of the go-to forwards when the offense breaks out. Despite a COVID-19 shortened season her junior year, she finished the last two seasons with 61 points (19 G, 42A) in 42 games played, a point per game pace. Playing on a line with Eliza Beaudin and former Worcester Academy teammate Emma Crocker helped add to the comfort level with Mordini excelling on one of the team’s top point-scoring lines.
“Once we put her with Eliza and Emma, those three had instant chemistry. It was one of our best lines,” Crowley said. “Knowing some kids helped, but with her development, it took Morgan a good year and a half to start really contributing on the score sheet and getting into our top six (top two lines). ... She got better every year and we’re lucky to have her in our program.”
Mordini’s production as a pass first player has been indispensable for the team. She’s had multiple stretches where she averaged more than one point per game, including a run of nine straight games this season where she tallied 16 points and four games where she tallied 11 points. In her shortened junior season, she had a seven-game stretch that had 15 points and in her sophomore season she had a run of five games with 14 points. In each stretch of games, she had at least one point.
“I think she’s just a high hockey IQ player. Has got really good speed, good vision, and I think she checks all the boxes. She’s an incredibly skilled kid,” Crowley said. “Due to COVID, like a bunch of our kids, her production was affected by it.”
Mordini still has more time with Elmira, too. Since all NCAA athletes that were impacted by COVID-19 get an extra year of eligibility, Mordini is taking advantage of the time to get her masters and have one more go around with the Soaring Eagles.
“We’re lucky enough that she’s coming back for a fifth year. I think her setting her mark in her record books, she’s not done yet,” Crowley said. “With Morgan, she loves hockey so much and loves being a part of the program I think it was an easy decision for her.”
“It was a very easy decision once we were told we were able to get the fifth year,” Mordini added. “Now to get a masters while playing hockey, that’s a once in a lifetime opportunity so it wasn’t a hard decision.”
Mordini sits with 101 career points, putting her 15th all-time in school history. Her linemate for next year, Beaudin (119), ranks 11th in the all-time points race as they chase all-time Div. III great Laura Hurd’s 237.
Entering next year the Soaring Eagles, with Mordini helping lead the team, will return to the ice in hopes of getting back on top of the NCAA Div. III field, something it hasn’t done since 2013.
“Going into next year, we’re obviously going to have that chip on our shoulder,” Mordini said. “We are happy with what we were able to achieve, we’re still proud of each other and how we were able to get to the Final Four. For the returners, we’re going to have that chip on our shoulder and get better for next year.”