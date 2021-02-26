North Attleboro's Santos overcomes three knee surgeries in two years to return to court

As a center midfielder for the North Attleboro High School girls’ soccer team and a point guard for the Rocketeer’s girls’ basketball team, Lydia Santos knows how to skillfully thread a pass.
And the North Attleboro senior has done so with threads of tissue holding her ACL and MCL (menisci) together in her right knee – having undergone surgery not once or twice, but three times over the past two years.
Ever the facilitator, distributor, true teammate and captain of both sports, Santos had an ever-ready, always charging motor on the pitch or on the floor fueled by understanding how fortunate she was to be able to play after having missed her junior seasons in both soccer and basketball. With COVID-19 restrictions in place entering her senior year, she was wondering if she would ever tug a jersey over her head again.
“I love both sports equally,” Santos said after appearing in her final game in a Big Red uniform, her athletic career having had so many starts and stops due to her knee. “I’ve played soccer and basketball my whole life, back to the Park and Recreation Department leagues. I wouldn’t say one was a priority, I enjoy both of them.”
Because her soccer field and basketball court positions were so similar, she saw the relationship between her roles.
“It definitely helps, the interaction and it helps with the anticipation factor, too,” Santos said of being one-step ahead in her thinking and decision-making. “Whatever the team needs me to do, whatever needs to be done, I do it. I’m all about the team.”
As a member of coach Bill Wallace’s North Attleboro High girls’ soccer team, Santos has been the attacking center midfielder. But, she has also served as an outside midfielder and a defensive midfielder.
“She certainly is a true example of a ‘teammate,’” Wallace said. “Before her junior year, right after she tore her ACL, she approached me about attending camp with the team. Although she couldn’t train she was as much a part of our program as any kid that did train.”
Wallace said Santos never missed a practice junior year, even though she couldn’t play, and was voted captain by her teammates for her senior year.
“This year she worked as hard as anyone I’ve had to get back on the field and she did,” he said. “Unfortunately, she tore her meniscus and only played in four games.
Again, Wallace said, Santos never missed a practice and this time, her teammates voted to give her the Teammate Award.
“I like to think that the girls respect me,” Santos said of her leadership and comments to boost team morale and improve an individual’s contributions. “I can tell them maybe the next time do this or this is something that you can work on.”
Santos said the most rewarding part of being an athlete is playing on a team.
“Although it breaks your heart that she missed so much time due to her injuries, you can’t help but feel it has made her a stronger person,” Wallace said. “I’d want Lydia on my side any day of the week.”
The admiration is mutual.
“Coach Wallace is such a great guy and coach. He cares about everyone on the team as an individual,” Santos said. “With basketball, Coach Correia is very competitive; I don’t think anyone could beat her one-on-one! She’s more than a coach, she’s a mentor and she’s so much fun to be around. That’s an important part.”
As a member of Coach Nikki Correia’s Big Red basketball team, Santos relied on the same vision and strategic awareness she exhibits on the soccer field. Her roles are much the same, with a ball at her feet or in her hands.
“She never takes a play off,” Correia said of Santos’ non-stop energy. “She just doesn’t stop, that’s why I never take her out.”
Naturally, Santos has a career interest in the medical field, perhaps as a physician’s assistant after the seemingly endless hours she has spent in emergency rooms, hospitals, doctor’s offices and rehab centers. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and World Language Honor Societies with advanced placement courses in psychology, calculus and Spanish, while also serving as a volunteer at Sturdy Memorial Hospital each summer.
Santos has played in the Mass Premier Courts AAU basketball program for some eight years, most recently under Mansfield High School boys’ assistant coach John Vine, having King Philip Regional High School’s Caroline Aaron and Mansfield High’s Kayla Vine as her teammates on various other teams. Santos and her hoop buddies played in state and regional tournaments until COVID-19 cancelled the spring and summer circuit of 2021.
“It was March 30, 2019, I was playing AAU basketball and tore my ACL,” Santos recounted of her journey. “It was painful, but I thought I was all right. I went to an urgent care facility the next day and they said I had a sprained knee and I’d be out for a few weeks.
“Then we went to my orthopedist and it took one pull at my knee to tell that I had a torn ACL.”
And so the process began. Santos had ACL reconstruction and MCL (lateral and medial menisci) repair surgery in early May 2019. But, that was only the first part.
After physical therapy, she was on track to return to the basketball court in January 2020 when in November 2019, she was informed her meniscus was not healing properly.
Her second surgery on Nov. 18, 2019 for lateral and meniscus repair caused her to miss her entire junior seasons of soccer and basketball.
“I still went to every practice, to every game, to camp, to be a part of the team,” Santos said. “Those things are important — being a good teammate in general, it helped me develop as a person.”
In October 2020, four matches into her senior soccer season came the third part.
“I had a little awkward movement and found out within a few days that my meniscus was still not right,” Santos said. “They ended up taking out about half of my medial meniscus and a little bit of my lateral meniscus.
“There were definitely times that I lost hope, but I definitely believe that everything happens for a reason,” she said. “I knew that, maybe, all those things (surgeries) were meant to happen. It was heartbreaking to hear that news that no athlete wants to hear, that you tore your ACL and that you need a second and a third surgery.”
Santos credits her support system – her family, coaches and teammates – with helping her get through her injuries. Her dad Peter played soccer at East Providence High School, while her mom Sandra was more musically inclined at Cumberland High School. But, her inspiration may have been her elder sister Julia, also a Big Red athlete of renown, captain of the 2017-18 girls’ basketball team too.
“It was a challenge physically and emotionally,” she said. “My knee was suffering. It was awkward at first, to figure out the basics of returning to competitiveness. Like how do I do it with a new knee?”
But she knew she’d be back.
“There was no doubt in my mind that I was cut out to be on the field and on the court again,” she said. “A lot of playing sports for me is playing with my heart. “I always had an unbelievable passion for sports in general. I always want to leave everything out on the field or on the court.”
