OLEAN, N.Y. -- North Attleboro native and St. Bonaventure men's basketball coach Mark Schmidt has not only been tabbed as the Atlantic 10 Conference Coach of the Year, but also a finalist for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award by the NCAA.
Schmidt guided the Bonnies to the A-10 Conference regular season and into the Atlantic 10 Tournament title game Sunday against Virginia Commonwealth University at the University of Dayton.
Now in his14th season of guiding the St. Bonaventure program, Schmidt is a graduate of Bishop Feehan High and Boston College. Schmidt had previously won the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year award in 2016.
The Bonnies (15-4) beat Duquesne in the quarterfinal round of the A-10 Tournament and then St. Louis (71-53) to advance to the title game. The Bonnies ranked No. 1 in the Atlantic 10 and seventh nationally in scoring defense, having held eight consecutive foes to 60 points or less.
St. Bonaventure improved its chances for an NCAA berth, ranked No. 27 in the NCAA NET rankings, while having a 5-3 record against quadrant 1 and 2 teams,
While leading the Bonnies to their first outright regular season A-10 title in program history, Schmidt's team won double-digit conference games for the seventh consecutive year, the longest active streak in the league.
His 244 overall wins on the sidelines for the Bonnies are the most in school history while his 129 conference triumphs stand sixth among A-10 coaches all-time.
Over the past seven seasons, Schmidt's Bonnies are 83-40 in the conference for the second-most wins among any A-10 program. This year's squad has recorded a 15-4 overall record while achieving the best NCAA NET standing of any A-10 squad.
Among Schmidt's many accomplishments has been an ability to grow and develop players in his program throughout their careers , having two All-10 Conference players and the Defensive Player of the Year this season.. The Bonnies' Kyle Lofton is an All A-10 First Team selection for the second straight year, the Bonnies have a first team pick for six straight seasons.
In addition, Schmidt was nominated for the Skip Prosser Award, honoring the coach who not only achieved success on the court, but displayed moral integrity off the floor. The Award is in memory of the former Xavier and Loyola (Md.) coach, under whom Schmidt served as an assistant coach.
Schmidt's Bonnies have r eceiv ed votes in the national Top 25 polls , having an 11-4 A-10 record. The Bonnies have done it all amid one of the most challenging set of circumstances for any team in the nation this year – every game from Jan. 13 through the end of the regular season was altered in some way due to schedule changes, postponements and other alterations.
Away from the court, Schmidt is a member of the Coaches vs. Cancer National Council of Coaches and is a longtime supporter of the organization. This past November, the Bonnies were honored for having a 100 percent Graduation Success Rate by the NCAA as well.
The nomination holds special meaning for Schmidt who considers the late Prosser one of his greatest coaching influences. Schmidt served on Prosser's staff while at Xavier in the 1990s. Prosser would win nearly 300 games in 14 seasons at Xavier, Loyola (MD) and Wake Forest before passing away suddenly in 2007. The recipient of the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award will be announced April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.