North Attleboro’s Anthony Sherman, the 10-year NFL veteran and fullback with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, has been placed on the Reserve/COVID 19 list by the Chiefs under guidelines from the NFL.
The Kansas City Star reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs will be without Sherman for an undetermined period of time.
According to a report by Sports Illustrated, Sherman was not placed on the list because he tested positive for the coronavirus, but due to having been exposed to an individual who had tested positive.
Sherman becomes the second Chiefs player to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, joining practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who landed on the list after testing positive days before the Chiefs hosted the New England Patriots in Week 4 at Arrowhead Stadium.
According to new protocols agreed to by the NFL and the NFLPA this week, any player with “high risk” close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 cannot return to the team’s facility for five days after his last exposure. Sherman will also have to test negative for COVID-19 each day before he can return to the active roster.
His return will be subject to approval by the NFL Chief Medical Officer, according to the memo obtained by NFL Network.
Sherman, who has appeared in every game through five weeks of the season, is the only fullback on the Chiefs’ active 53-player roster. He has played on 33 offensive snaps, while contributing 97 snaps on special teams.
Sherman played two offensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps in Kansas City’s loss to the Raiders on Sunday. In Week 3, Sherman scored a touchdown on a screen play specifically designed for him.
The Chiefs return to action Monday at Buffalo with Sherman’s status indefinite.
