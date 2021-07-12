North Attleboro High product Nick Sinacola, the junior All-America pitcher with the University of Maine, was selected in the seventh round of the MLB Draft Monday by the San Francisco Giants.
Sinacola, who was the 206th player selected, is coming off of a stellar season with the Black Bears and becomes the second Rocketeer pitcher to be selected in the draft, following left-hander Tommy Messier, also with the Giants. Messier, who pitched at URI, was a 20th-round selection by San Francisco in 1984.
Sinacola, the National College Baseball Writers District 1 Player of the Year, is currently playing with the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod League where he is 0-1 in two starts with 13 strikeouts in nine innings.
Prior to playing with Harwich, Sinacola said that he “would explore my options when the time comes,” of being drafted by an MLB team and turning pro or returning to Orono for his senior season.
Sinacola became the 117th player in University of Maine baseball history to be drafted and could become one of 22 Black Bears, including former King Philip High Warrior Joey Johnson to reach the major league level.
Sinacola etched his name into the University of Maine record books with a spectacular junior season. The righthander made 12 starts and struck out 139 batters over 79 1/3 innings. He fanned 15.8 batters per nine, ranking second in the NCAA.
Sinacola finished with a 9-3 mark this spring with a 2.04 earned run average and held opponents to a .208 batting average.
Sinacola earned the America East Conference Pitcher of the Year award as a unanimoius selection ahead of being named to numerous Division 1 All-America and regional teams. Sinacola was the highest draft pick out of the America East since 2018 and the fourth highest Maine MLB Draft pick in the past three decades. Only Larry Thomas in 1991, a second-round pick at No. 68; Jeremy Pena, a third-round pick at No. 102; and Chris Bec, a fifth round pick at No. 146 were drafted higher out of Orono.
Sinacola was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s and College Baseball’s Fist All America Team, one of just two student-athletes (with UConn outfielder Kyler Fedko) from New England to be recognized.
Sinacola also earned NCAA Northeast All Regional First Team acclaim as one of three pitchers and 14 players to be recognized.
Sinacola is the fifth player selected in the MLB Draft under current Maine head coach Nick Derba. Maine’s first pro player was Irv Ray in 1887 and the Bears’ first draft selection was Carl ‘Stump’ Merrill in 1966. Bill Swift is the highest selection in program history, going second overall in the 1984 draft.
