NORTH ATTLEBORO — Emma and Charlotte Wymes, a pair of sisters from North Attleboro, were selected to represent Massachusetts and Rhode Island in Connecticut, putting the area natives on display at the top level for regional girls lacrosse.
Emma Wymes was selected for the Top 50 National Tournament in Connecticut, with her Moses Brown School (RI) team finishing 2-2 in tournament play in its third trip consecutive to the tourney.
Her sister Charlotte, who plays for Bishop Feehan, also saw her team finish 2-2 in the round-robin format and was picked for the Massachusetts/Rhode Island Team 2, one of four defenders to receive a selection.
Emma, a Division I lacrosse commit to Bryant University, finished the four-match stretch with a team-high 22 goals and six assists. She was also named a first-team All-American academic at Moses Brown, and led Rhode Island high school girls in scoring with 115 points. Charlotte also had three goals from the defensive line in her tourney run.
Hannah Prescott, another North Attleboro native, who was a second-team all-state selection with Emma, was an All-American academic selection as well.