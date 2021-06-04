Of course Zach DeMattio can think back to big games, like during his senior season at North Attleboro High when the Rocketeers won the MIAA Division 2 state championship with a one-run win over Beverly High at LeLacheur Park in Lowell.
DeMattio and the Rocketeers compiled a 22-2 record that championship season. Big Red outscored its Division 2 South Tournament foes by a 41-4 margin.
But, it may have been the work behind the plate for Coach Mike Hart’s Rocketeers, working with a future NCAA Division I pitcher in Nick Sinacola (University of Maine) who helped frame DeMattio’s future behind the plate for Coach Eric Podbelski and the Wheaton College Lyons.
DeMattio, Podbelski and the Lyons headed to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, this week to represent New England in the NCAA Division III College World Series, which started Friday.
Wheaton defeated Rowan University (29-5) of Glassboro, N.J. 6-0 in a first-round game Friday night as DeMattio went 1-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and a walk in the Lyons’ 11-hit attack. Griffin Young pitched the complete-game, five-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking none.
The Lyons advanced to Saturday’s 8:45 p.m. second-round game against the winner of Friday night’s game between SUNY Cortland and Salisbury.
For DeMattio and the Lyons, it has been a hard-earned reward in winning 20 games, the NEWMAC Tournament title and the NCAA Division III Hartford Regional Tournament.
“We’ve all worked so hard day in and day out to get where we are,” DeMattio said of the restricted off-season workouts, no spring break trip south for 10 games or so and an abbreviated schedule of New England games due to COVID-19.
“All the 6 a.m. lifts, the practices with masks, we’re really been through it all,” DeMattio said of the personal and team sacrifices and disappointments. “It felt good for an accomplishment like that (winning the NCAA Regional), I couldn’t be happier for the team.”
Wheaton will be making its fourth College World Series appearance in Podbelski’s quarter century in leading the Lyons. Wheaton last appeared in the double-elimination style series in 2017, losing to Cal Lutheran and Joey Rogers, a Dighton Rehoboth High grad, and UMass-Boston.
DeMattio, a junior, has had a terrific season with 31 hits in 25 games, eight for extra bases with 20 RBI – a .313 batting average, a .405 on-base percentage and a .485 slugging rate.
DeMattio was one of five Wheaton College players — along with Gavin Reily, Josh Roberg, Jacob Studley and Stephen Quigley — to be named to the D3baseball.com All Regional Team, while being an All New England third team selection. DeMattio was one of three Lyons, with also Reily and Studley, to gain All New England status.
And it has been DeMattio’s work at framing the success of the Lyons’ pitching staff that has endeared his skill set to Podbelski and the Lyons’ pitching staff.
“I’ve improved big time as a catcher, especially stepping in for the first time as the starter,” DeMattio said. “Last summer and in the fall, I worked a lot. I credit all of our coaches – I made a lot of good strides, receiving-wise, blocking-wise.”
DeMattio influenced the outcomes of both of Wheaton’s two must-win games last Sunday to advance to the College World Series – not just behind the plate, but with his bat.
Against Salve Regina Sunday morning in the double-elimination regional, DeMattio cracked two hits, one of which was an RBI double in a five-run third inning.
Against Southern Maine in the Sunday afternoon the regional title game, DeMattio delivered the go-ahead run across the plate for the Lyons in the first inning with a two-out RBI single.
In winning four of five games at the Hartford Regional, Wheaton won three one-run games, a 5-4 verdict in the first meeting with Salve Regina, a 6-5 win over Oswego State and the 2-1 victory over No. 1 seeded Southern Maine.
In the title game against Southern Maine, DeMattio paired with senior righthander Gavin Reily for seven shutout innings, then with relievers Zach Clesas and Griffin Young for two shutout frames.
Earlier in the day, DeMattio paired with senior righthander Josh Roberge for seven innings, allowing just two earned runs.
Reily, a product of Boston College High, is 6-2 on the season with a 2.07 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 innings.
Roberge, of Chelmsford, is 6-0 on the season with a 1.44 ERA and 31 strikeouts (with just four walks) over 31 1/3 innings.
Young, a junior righthander from Dover, N.H. is 4-0 on the season with a 2.47 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 51 innings. Young was Wheaton’s starting pitcher against Oswego State, working seven innings, then he allowed just one hit over three innings of relief.
Clesas, a junior righthander from Johnston, R.I., has a 2.25 ERA over 10 appearances, tossing three scoreless innings in the Hartford Regional, and Paul Prue, a senior lefthander via Nauset Regional, has 21 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings.
“We work every day receiving wise,” DeMattio said. “Each guy is different, but I don’t do much different. Especially with the COVID season, we spent a lot more time than normal indoors – we didn’t go away to Florida (for spring break games).
“We spent that time working together, to talk,” DeMattio said of cultivating his craft with each member of the Wheaton pitching staff in mind.
“Day in and day out, we would talk about what they liked (to throw for pitches),” DeMattio added of the many situations on the baseball field – ahead or behind in the count, with one or two outs, with runners in scoring position etc.
“It was some of what I like too,” DeMattio said of imparting his own wisdom upon the Lyons’ staff. “You just learn. Towards the end of the season, you want to be on the same page as everyone.”
DeMattio and the Lyons look at other teams in the Division III World Series field and see teams with 30, 40 or more games played this COVID-abbreviated season.
“We’ve definitely been prepared for the Regionals, we did a ton of intra-squads (scrimmages) every week,” DeMattio said. “It gets kind of repetitive playing the same guys, but it’s great because we feel as if we’ve played a 50-game season.”
DeMattio and the Lyons believe that the other seven teams in the field might look at the Wheaton record and believe that they are ill-prepared for the post-season competition.
“It was good having those three guys (Reily, Roberge, Young) all throw well and we have a lot of other guys who we didn’t use who are very reliable,” DeMattio said. “We’ve built the pitchers up all winter, so we’ve been doing a lot of cage work and simulated games. They were getting in 70, 80 pitches – no pitcher wants to come off of the mound no matter how many pitches deep they are.”
DeMattio indicated the confidence that the Lyons’ pitchers have in him in calling a game has benefitted his own defensive skill set. “That helps me out a lot, it makes me feel confident,” he said.
DeMattio still has his North Attleboro High catcher’s mitt, but has broken in a new receiving tool, along with the many re-stringing strips of leather to keep it in condition.
“My pitchers are throwing the ball pretty hard, so I’m learning how to re-string my mitt,” he said, chuckling of his sewing skills.
“We all feel good, we feel ready,” DeMattio said during the week. “We’ve been in all of the situations in games, in intra-squads – we’re just as prepared as anyone else, playing 20 games or 40 games.”
As DeMattio said, “We’re getting pretty used to title games, hopefully we can get another one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.