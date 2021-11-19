NORTH ATTLEBORO — The MIAA Division 3 and 4 football playoff games for the North Attleboro High and Foxboro High football teams will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.
The Division 3 semifinal game between North Attleboro and Billerica will kick off at 4 p.m. The Division 4 semifinal game between Foxboro and Duxbury will follow at 7 p.m. Both games will be held at Quincy’s Veterans Stadium. The winners will advance to the MIAA’s Super Bowls in two weeks at Gillette Stadium.
Peter Gay and Paul Healy will call the action for the Atlanta-based network. The stream is available on the company’s website: nfhsnetwork.com. The North Attleboro game will be replayed on North TV’s Community Channel, Comcast 98 and Verizon 24; and community.northtv.net Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
