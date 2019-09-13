North native Babul working the court changeover with Long Island Nets

Mike Babul is turning pro.
A few years removed from the hardwood at the Kenneth Pickering Gymnasium at North Attleboro High School and a few years after his career ended at UMass Amherst, Babul has set his sights on the NBA.
After nearly two decades of serving in various assistant coaching roles in colleges, Babul is joining the staff of the Long Island Nets, the NBA Brooklyn Nets’ “G League” affiliate.
“It’s all basketball. This will be totally different for me,” he said.
Babul will be relinquishing his role in the collegiate ranks as a recruiter, as a game day bench coach, as a preparer of scouting reports, as a warden for student-athlete study sessions, scheduling future foes, and serving on patrol of dormitory corridors for curfew checks.
He served the Wagner College program for seven seasons, the past four as the Seahawks’ associate head coach. Prior to that Babul served as an assistant coach at Drexel University (under former UMass Amherst coach Bruiser Flint), at Texas-El Paso, Youngstown State, Auburn and Memphis (under John Calipari).
Babul had kept the door open for other options in the basketball world in recent years, interviewing for assistant coaching vacancies at his alma mater UMass Amherst and at URI, while also interviewing for the head coaching spot at Bryant University. At Wagner, Babul worked the Seahawks’ front court players as well as coordinating the recruiting efforts.
Reuniting with a teammate
Babul will be reunited with one of his former teammates with the New Bedford-based “Buddies” AAU program, Barnstable native Shaun Fein. He was tabbed as Brooklyn’s head coach for the Long Island Nets after having served in a variety of roles with the NBA Brooklyn franchise over the past three seasons.
Fein played two seasons of basketball at Stonehill College, receiving NCAA Division II All American acclaim. Oddly enough, he and Babul visited the Atlanta area before their junior seasons to train at Georgia Tech with Jon Babul and several Atlanta Hawks players during the summer season.
Fein was so impressive that he was offered a scholarship by then Georgia Tech coach Bobby Cremmins on the spot, and he spent two seasons there after sitting out one upon transferring. Then Fein spent 11 seasons playing professional basketball in France for nine different teams.
Fein replaced Will Weaver, who left the Nets to become head coach in Australia with the National Basketball League’s Sydney Kings. On the first team Fein played for in France, he was a teammate of current Brooklyn Nets’ coach Kenny Atkinson.
When Fein retired from the pro ranks, he became a video assistant for player development with the Nets.
“So he knew that I was making a move from Wagner and he offered me the job,” Babul said of the summer transaction. “He asked me whether I wanted a chance to crack into the pro ranks — it’s a great opportunity.”
Now there are two Babuls in the NBA as twin brother Jon, the former Georgia Tech standout, was with the Atlanta Hawks as vice president of basketball programs, serving with the Hawks’ alumni association and summer camps. In addition, Jon Babul serves as an analyst on ESPN3 television for Georgia Tech basketball.
The NBA “G League” is the NBA’s official minor league, preparing players, coaches, officials, trainers, and front office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory.
Featuring 27 teams — all with one-to-one affiliations with NBA franchises, including the Boston Celtics’ Maine Red Claws franchise — the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price.
The Long Island Nets conducted an “open” free agent tryout last weekend at their home base of operations, the Nassau Coliseum (also home of the NHL’s New York Islanders), and at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (the home base of operations for the Nets).
Last year, some 40 percent of NBA players on opening day rosters had G League experience — 198 of the league’s 494 players — with the figure more than doubling over the past six seasons.
“I just felt that I was getting stagnant in my career growth,” Mike Babul said of the collegiate coaching track. “I, personally, was looking for a change. Just a reset button, a new challenge.”
Babul and his brother Jon played for their dad, Mike Sr., while at North Attleboro High. Mike Babul then played four seasons at UMass Amherst from 1996-2000, three as a starter, and helped the Minutemen to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. During his time in Amherst, Babul was a team captain and named to three Atlantic-10 (A-10) All-Defensive and All-Academic Teams (1997-2000).
As a Red Rocketeer senior in 1996, Babul was nominated for McDonald’s All-American acclaim after being named the Commonwealth’s Gatorade Player of the Year and the Massachusetts High School Coaches’ Association Player of the Year. He was also a Parade Magazine Fourth-Team All-American.
The Long Island Nets will have a 10-player roster and two players on “two-way” contracts, who are on recall to Brooklyn if needed. The roster won’t be finalized until October, after NBA teams have made their roster selections.
“The ‘G League’ Draft still has to take place, there are a lot of free agents,” Babul said. “As an assistant coach I don’t have any involvement in that — that’s all the player personnel and GM guys. In college I was out recruiting and signing guys. With this I’m just coaching.”
Assistant coach stats
While at Wagner, Babul was head coach Bashir Mason’s right-hand man, mentoring the Seahawks in being one of the Northeast Conference’s top defensive teams — in scoring defense, field goal percentage defense, rebounding, blocked shots and steals.
At the conclusion of the 2015-16 season, Babul was tabbed No. 10 by CoachStat.net, ranked among the nation’s Top 25 Assistant Coach Recruiters.
Babul helped steer the Seahawks to a 23-10 record in 2017-18, highlighted by an NEC-best 14-4 mark.
In addition to helping Wagner build the NEC’s top-ranked scoring defense (68.3) and field goal percentage defense (.407), the Seahawks had their best per-game scoring average (74.2) in seven seasons.
In four of his first five seasons, the Seahawks ranked first in the NEC in field-goal percentage defense, three-point field goal percentage defense and scoring defense. Among all NCAA Division I teams, Wagner ranked among the top 75 during both the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons.
In 14 years of coaching at the Division I level, Babul has cultivated more than 30 student-athletes who have gone on to play at the professional level, in addition to a host of all-conference honorees. He has also had a hand in the development of two NBA first-round selections — Arnett Moultrie (UTEP), selected No. 27 by the Miami Heat in 2012, and Rodney Carney (Memphis), a No. 16 pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 2006 NBA Draft.
Additionally, Babul mentored a pair of second-round choices — Derrick Caracter (UTEP; drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010); and Antonio Burks (Memphis), a 2004 second-round pick of the Orlando Magic before ending his career with the Memphis Grizzles. One former student-athlete of Babul, Julyan Stone (UTEP), is currently active in the NBA, as Stone inked a one-year deal with the Pacers.
Babul has played a key role in the molding several Seahawks into All-Conference performers, including most recently Jo Jo Cooper, Blake Francis, Romone Saunders, Michael Carey and Corey Henson.
Seahawks’ guard Kenneth Ortiz (‘14) became the first-ever three-time NEC Defensive Player of the Year and center Naofall Folahan (‘14) shattered the Seahawks’ single-season and career blocks records (a school record 230). The interior defense also helped Wagner limit opponents to a league-low 39.1 percent shooting that season, which ranked No. 12 nationally.
“Being a finalist for a couple of other college jobs, things didn’t work out — it was just a little frustrating,” Babul said of the college coaching cycles. “For me, it was about a new challenge and this kind of fell in my lap.
“Shaun (Fein) had one position to hire and he wanted someone that he was familiar with, someone he’s trusted. He knows that I’ve been coaching college ball for 16 years and knew that I was looking for a change.”
Babul interviewed with Matt Riccardi, the Long Island Nets and with Atkinson, and “everything fell into place.”
Before his arrival on Staten Island’s Grymes Hill, Babul worked with another UMass Amherst teammate, Tony Barbee, for two seasons at Auburn University after holding the same role for four seasons at the University of Texas-El Paso. He served as the director of basketball operations at Drexel, Auburn and UTEP.
Over those half-dozen years, Babul managed those teams’ budgetary responsibilities, organized on-campus recruiting, oversaw student-athlete athletic enhancement, coordinated team travel arrangements, and established a relationship with Under Armour and Nike. Babul also served as a camp director and worked with respective alumni relations offices.
“Brooklyn is a really up-and-coming team with Kyrie (Irving) and (Kevin) Durant,” Babul added. “With DeAndre Jordan too and with what they have coming back, for the next couple of years they should be a contender for a championship.”
Babul will be doing a “little bit of everything” with the LI Nets and spending the first six weeks with the Brooklyn Nets as the parent NBA club prepares for the season.
“I’ll be on the court with the NBA guys, so I’ll be around them,” he said. “Then in October, it’ll be full time with the (Long Island) Nets.”
Babul said his sideline role will entail “player development, working out guys, skill development.”
“On the court in practice, scouting reports, game strategy — it’s all basketball,” he said. “Which is kind of new for me. In college, basketball is just a piece of it.
“Who would have expected two guys from North Attleboro in the pro ranks?”
