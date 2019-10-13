ATTLEBORO — One of the jack of all trades in serving the North Attleboro High football program through the decades, Ken Nally, will be the “honorary” inductee when the 49th annual Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame huddles on Nov. 23 at the Attleboro Lodge of Elks.
Since 1989, Nally has volunteered his time to help prepare the Red Rocketeers on a daily basis in a variety of roles. Nally serves under Red Rocketeer head coach Don Johnson as the coach for the scout offense in preparation for North Attleboro’s next opponent.
Nally’s dedication extends beyond the season as he assists the Rocketeers in their summer passing league participation and in attending coaching clinics.
Nally will be joined by a trio of Red Rocketeer inductees — Mike Hogan (2001), Kevin Kelleher (‘01) and Ryan Flannery (‘11).
The Football Hall of Fame inductees from Attleboro High will be Jonathan Skinner (‘03), Brandon Mooney (’12) and Tim Walsh (14). Representing Bishop Feehan High will be Joseph Warzycha (‘92), Rob McCourt (‘04) and Nick Schwieger (‘08).
The tradition honors players, coaches, and supporters from the three rival high school football programs of Attleboro, North Attleboro and Bishop Feehan, bringing together opponents from the present and past to share in an evening of camaraderie.
Proceeds from the 2019 induction and banquet will perpetuate the annual Hall of Fame scholarship program, donations that will be awarded to select senior football players from each high school who exhibit an outstanding commitment to football, great leadership skills and sportsmanship.
Since 2001, the Hall has recognized 251 high school senior players with awarding over $270,000 in total scholarship money.
To obtain tickets for the Hall of Fame Banquet, visit the Hall’s website at www.AttleboroAreaFootballHOF.com.
