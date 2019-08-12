WALTHAM -- North Attleboro's Paul Norris, a former defensive end for Bentley University and a 2015 CoSIDA Division II Academic All-America, has been selected to attend the National Football Foundation's Campbell Trophy Summit this weekend at Stanford University.
Norris played for Bentley from 2012-15, with his career totals including 108 tackles, 18 1/2 for losses and 12 quarterback sacks.
As a senior at Bentley, the former Red Rocketeer, earned second-team All-Northeast 10 Conference honors and led the Falcons' defensive line in tackles with 50. Included among his seven tackles for losses were 4 1/2 QB sacks. His final collegiate season also included two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a team-high six quarterback hurries.
Norris also excelled in the classroom as a finance major with minors in both Spanish and Natural and Applied Sciences.
This year's third annual Campbell Summit attendees hail from from Finland, Japan, Tanzania, England, Canada and 44 U.S. States, representing 136 colleges and universities in all divisions. The conference includes doctors, engineers, lawyers, physicists and business and civic leaders.
Norris was one of 214 previous nominees for the William V. Campbell Trophy to attend the prestigious event. The conference provides attendees to interact and learn from many of the nation's top entrepreneurs and Silicon Valley CEOs.
The four-day event includes panels that will cover a wide range of topics designed to foster leadership, personal growth and the career development of the attendees. Some of the speakers will be former San Francisco 49'ers Ronnie Lott and Steve Young.
