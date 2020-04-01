NORTH ATTLEBORO
Beyond the baton handoffs and medal placements as a member of the North Attleboro High winter and spring track teams, along with ranking among the Big Red’s all-time point winners, the accolades that Lily Wetherbee has been honored with from her teammates perhaps best illustrate the character of the senior.
At the end of the 2019 spring season, Coach Ann McGrail polled her Rocketeers for various team awards. Wetherbee was honored with the “I Want to Be Like Her” award for her work ethic and dedication to the program as well as to her teammates and her performances.
When the recent winter indoor season came to a close with the Rocketeers taking second place at the Hockomock League Championship Meet and fifth place at the MIAA Division 3 Championship Meet. Wetherbee earned the “Miss Sacrifice” distinction.
Wetherbee was ready to run some sprints this season as the anchor leg for a relay team on the North Attleboro High girls’ spring track team.
It appears likely, however, that the baton will not reach the hand of the Rocketeer senior speedster this spring with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down schools throughout the state until at least May, not allowing student track athletes to take the starting line.
Wetherbee stands alone on the North Attleboro High track with 10 Rocketeer records for the winter and spring seasons.
“Nobody has as many (records) — nobody comes close,” McGrail said of Wetherbee’s past spring achievements. “She’s on all of the relay records, the long jump (18-4 3/4 this winter season), the triple jump. It’s crazy how many records she has.”
Wetherbee, who began her track career in the North Attleboro Middle School program directed by Jason Feid, has already been accepted for admission to Northeastern University in August, but the lack of training and the absence of meets have created more than social distance for her.
For track athletes like Wetherbee, the MVP of this past Hockomock League winter season, losing a few tenths of seconds means the difference between finishing first or third in a championship meet.
Wetherbee runs the 55, 100, 200 and 300 sprints as well as legs for the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams. She also competes in the long jump, triple jump and high jump.
She has been a multi-season Hockomock League All-Star and the Rocketeer MVP in many a season. As a junior, Wetherbee was tabbed the Outstanding Female Athlete (with 75 teams competing) at the Boston Holiday Challenge in December at the Reggie Lewis Center, winning the long jump and taking third in the 55 dash.
“I was looking forward to the spring season, I was excited,” said Wetherbee, whose workouts now are reduced to running up and down the block.
McGrail and Scott Holster have coached Wetherbee throughout her high school career at North Attleboro.
“Because I can’t catch a ball, that’s how I got into track,” Wetherbee said. “I did middle school track because my friends did it. My coaches then said that I should consider doing it in high school. Then, my dad was pushing me to continue.”
Wetherbee’s athleticism was rooted in her adolescent dance classes in ballet, jazz and tap programs at the Starline School in Plainville.
“I did that since I was tiny, but I kind of quit that two years ago,” said the 5-foot-6 Wetherbee, who loved the exercise, movement and individual dancing as well as the team choreography. “Dance helping with my jumping, how to stay up in the air, but dance competitions and track meets were always on the same weekends, so they kind of got in the way of each other.”
The medals and ribbons continue to accumulate for her, as have the academic achievements. Wetherbee is a member of the National Honor Society and ranked among the top 25 academically in her senior class.
“When we saw her in middle school track, I said ‘oh, my God,” McGrail said of her first glimpse of Wetherbee. “We knew right away that she was going to be good.
“She’s good, but she’s also very humble,” McGrail added. “That’s why the other kids look up to her and respect her. She has always put her personal goals aside to do what is best for the team. For the best kid on the team, it’s always been ‘Ms. McGrail, whatever you need me to run, whatever you need me to do.’ She’s so willing to put her own goals aside.”
During her early teen years, Wetherbee hated the sand that would fly into her running shoes and uniform when she landed in the pits for the long and triple jumps. Immediately, Wetherbee would shake and shimmy the sand free.
“It was gross,” she said.
The Wetherbee family dynamic includes her dad Jack, the proprietor of Weatherlaine’s Restaurant in Attleboro and the president of the North Attleboro High Track Boosters Club.
“She’s naturally very talented and she has a great start out of the blocks,” McGrail said of Wetherbee’s explosiveness. “Her mechanics are great. Nobody comes out of the blocks naturally, but she’s worked at it. She does what needs to be done in the weight room.
“Sometimes you have a talented kid who doesn’t work hard, but still beats everybody. She’s the talented kid who works hard too.”
Wetherbee didn’t believe her coaches words of encouragement early in her track career, almost self-doubting what she could become.
“I really didn’t know,” said Wetherbee. “It was probably after my sophomore year that I really started to train (at Athletes Acceleration in North Attleboro) for track.
“My form coming out of the blocks (for sprints) took like three years. My freshman, sophomore years, I couldn’t do it. It was really difficult getting that initial push, I stood straight up. My junior yeara, I finally got to better understand how to do it. I’m still really bad, technique-wise for long jump. I just kind of cannon-ball it.
“With the long jump and triple jump, you have to think of so many things at the same exact time,” Wetherbee said.
She came to extend her sprinting distances to 400 meters.
“As the years went on, she was fighting to run the 400,” McGrail said of Wetherbee’s acquired affinity for distance, which was nurtured by relay team runs.
The Friday before the winter MIAA Relay Meet, McGrail asked Wetherbee if she wanted to be included as a member of the high jump team. North’s No. 2 high jumper, who had cleared 5-2, was ill. The next day, with one training session, Wetherbee cleared the bar set at five feet on her first jump.
Wetherbee admits to still feeling the intimidation anxiousness of walking into the Reggie Lewis Center for a championship meet.
“It was so scary walking in there the first time,” she said. “I usually sit in the stands for a half hour and calm myself down. Sometimes I’m really nervous. Then I’ll start to warm up and stretch and run the race through my head, to have a plan and, hopefully, it works.
“I cannot think that I’m the favorite, I’m the person to beat,” she added. “But you have to walk in there with confidence, you have to believe in yourself.”
While Wetherbee may have well competed in her final meet for the Rocketeers, she will continue her career on Huntington Avenue with the Huskies.
“She’s so good, you kind of have to put her in the same events all the time because you know she will score points for the team,” McGrail said. “She really is an amazing kid. If she wanted to compete in 10 events, she could have and done well in all of them.”
The one-time dancer is happy that she chose to trade in her dancing shoes for track spikes.
“I picked track for my passion,” Wetherbee said. “I’m glad I did. It’s a love-hate relationship. I hate the workouts, but I love competing.”
