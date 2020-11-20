NORTH ATTLEBORO — While the 100th edition of the Attleboro High-North Attleboro High Thanksgiving Day game scheduled for Thursday has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North TV will provide high school football fans a Thanksgiving Day Football Marathon, beginning Monday at 5:30 a.m.
North TV will rebroadcast every North Attleboro High-Attleboro High Thanksgiving Day football game from 1994 through last year — with the exception of 1995, 1996, 2003 and 2005 — back to back through the end of the night on Sunday on its Community Channel: Comcast channel 15 and Verizon channel 24.
The total of 22 games will also be shown at any time on any device on the new North TV website. Game times can be found on page C5.
Online viewers can click the Live Streaming button on the northtv.net home page and then the Community Channel streaming button to watch games online.
