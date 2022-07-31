tsc-spt-BB-NortheastAAU3

Members of the Northeast Elite 11U baseball team pose with their championship ribbons and rings following their tournament win in Kentucky.

 Submitted photo

The Northeast Elite 11U baseball team took home its sixth tournament title last month, winning its latest championship in Kentucky after going 6-0 to win the Youth World Series in a 16-7 win over Virginia-based Dirtbags Spotsy.

“From Day One, our goal was to go to a national tournament and win,” Northeast Elite manager Javi Marichal said, who had Nolan Marichal, Martin Camara and Logan Solas on the D3 all-tournament team. “We did that in Kentucky.”