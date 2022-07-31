The Northeast Elite 11U baseball team took home its sixth tournament title last month, winning its latest championship in Kentucky after going 6-0 to win the Youth World Series in a 16-7 win over Virginia-based Dirtbags Spotsy.
“From Day One, our goal was to go to a national tournament and win,” Northeast Elite manager Javi Marichal said, who had Nolan Marichal, Martin Camara and Logan Solas on the D3 all-tournament team. “We did that in Kentucky.”
Marichal said he started the program — comprised of area athletes from Dighton, Rehoboth, Attleboro, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea and Rumford, R.I. — a few years ago and he has been building with players he’s had since he started Northeast Elite a few years ago.
“I started the program four years ago,” Marichal said. “My son was a little young. Growing up, I didn’t have travel ball, so it’s a new thing. I saw a bunch of travel teams playing and playing competitive, so I put a team together of mainly local kids. We’re nothing fancy, we don’t pay have our own facility. We’re affordable and the good thing about our program is that once you make the team, you’re part of the elite family. We don’t cut anybody. That’s been my main philosophy since Day One.”
With the success of the team, comes the fun of youth travel ball. Northeast Elite has traveled all along the East Coast, playing quality opponents they would never see locally, making it a fun experience to play other young ballplayers.
Unlike other travel programs, where the goal is the exposure and to get noticed by college or pro scouts at the earliest age possible, Marichal said that Northeast Elite 11U is about having fun and learning the game in a good, healthy environment.
“My philosophy is giving the baseball kids the best experience I can give them,” Marichal said. “If I can expose them to teams from all over the country, like we went to Myrtle Beach, Connecticut, New York, Maryland and now Kentucky, it’s really giving them a chance to play a chance to play against teams from all over the country. Not every kid is going to play middle school or high school (baseball). For now, make it enjoyable as much as you can.”
But the main emphasis is having fun, on top of prepping them for potentially playing baseball in middle school or high school. Whether its on the field with what will likely turn into longtime friends, or off the field at the hotel, or at a team dinner with teammates, tournament trips spurn memories and friendships that can last a lifetime.
“Last year, we went to Myrtle Beach and we did the pin trading event,” Marichal said of the team’s South Carolina excursion.
For youth travel clubs, most teams have pins made with their team logo or specialized for a player. At tournaments, players can trade with teams from across the country, acting as tokens and memories.
“That was the best part about the trip,” Marichal noted. “These kids interacted with Puerto Rico and all over the country. That’s the exposure you get. Playing kids from Warwick or Providence, you don’t get that same experience.”
For Marichal, all 11 kids on his roster will be returning next year. He said it’s a great feeling knowing his boys want to keep it going next year to keep having fun while adding more hardware to the shelf.
“That’s probably the proudest moment I have, kids coming back for another year,” Marichal said. “We won the New England AAU Championship, that was cool, Kentucky was cool, but the fact all 11 kids trust me and want to come back, that’s probably the best feeling as a coach.”