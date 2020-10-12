LEWISTON, Maine — The Northeast Generals scored pairs of goals in each of their first two North American Hockey League games of the season, but fell in the two-game weekend series to the Maine Nordiques 6-2 and 3-2.
Maine scored three first period goals to take the second game of the series before the Generals scored both goals during the second period, by Jonathan Young and by Eric Fawkes.
Hugo Haas totaled 38 saves in goal.
The Generals took a 1-0 first period lead in the opening game, but Maine scored three goals in both of the second and third periods. Liam McCaanney scored his first career goal with J.R. Perdion assisting. Andy Stoneman scored on a third period power play with Dylan Schuett assisting. Joey Stanizzi made 41 saves in the loss.
The Generals’ Tier-3 team fell 7-6 to Danbury, Conn., in their season opener, yielding a trio of third period goals. Matt Coe and Drew Schemmel each scored two goals for Northeast.
Jacob Kosinski had a goal and two assists, while Peyton Felix also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.