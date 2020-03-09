FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The Northeast Generals of the North American Hockey team kept their playoff hopes alive by taking three points in a two-game series against the Midwest Division-leading Fairbanks Ice Dogs, losing a 2-1 decision in overtime and then taking the second game 4-2 as Norton’s Ryan Kuzmich collected two assists.
The Generals moved within four points on the final East Division playoff spots with nine seven left and two games at hand on the Maryland Black Bears. The Generals remain in Alaska for a two-game series at the Kenai River Brown Bears starting Friday.
In the first game of the series at the Big Dipper Arena, Northeast’s Liam McCanney put the Generals ahead with a late second period goal.
However, Fairbanks tied the game with 4:11 remaining, the lone shot to beat Northeast goalie Joe Stanizzi (31 saves) and then scored the game winner in overtime on a power play.
Rick Boysen scored a first period goal to put Northeast in front in the second game and then set up Kyle Schroeder for a go-ahead goal at the 10-minute mark of the third period. Schroeder now has three goals over the past five games.
Ethan DeStefani scored the game-winning goal for the Generals at 15:30, taking a Tyler Cooper pass after Clark Kerner absorbed a check in the neutral zone and pushed the puck forward. Gerard Maretta added an empty net goal, while Stanizzi totaled 30 saves in goal.
Marretta currently leads the Generals with 18 goals on the season and has 32 points overall in 50 games. Last season, Marretta had two goals and eight assists in 32 games.
Kuzmich ended a five-game scoreless streak for the Generals, while Dylan Schuett, Destefani, Boysen and McCanney each had two points in the series., Ryan Kuzmich and Dylan Schuett led Generals’ weekend scorers with 2 points each.
