ATTLEBORO — The Northeast Generals Tier 3 North American Hockey League team extended its unbeaten streak to 13 games with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Long Beach Sharks Sunday at New England Sports Village.
Tyler Ramm scored the winning goal for the East Division-leading Generals (13-0-0) in the fifth round of the shootout.
Generals goalie D’Mar McCoy totaled 49 saves, stopping the first four Sharks’ shots in the shootout. McCoy totaled 35 saves during the second and third periods.
Peyton Felix, from Nolan Murphy and Ed Mulligan but New England in front in the first period. Caiden Hess knotted the score at 2-2 in the second period with Zach Sinople and Felix assisting.
The Generals Tier 2 team dropped a weekend series with the Johnstown (Pa.) Tomahwaks 6-4 and 3-2.
New England (10-10) scored a pair of third period goals, Jared Scott at 6:42 and Matt Desprit at 8:51 to tie the score at 2-2 in the second game of the set. The Generals had just one power play chance in the game.
Oliver Drum totaled 19 saves in goal over the first two periods, while Cullen DeYoung had four in the final period. Long Beach tallied at 7:11 of the third period to take a 3-1 lead.
In the first game of the series, Ryan Gordon scored two goals for Northeast. Johnstown scored pairs of goals in each period, scoring in the 12 th and 16 th minutes of the third period to gain a 6-3 edge.
Jared Scott put Northeast in front at 9:16 of the first period. Gordon tied the game 2-2 at 10:08 of the second period, while Kyle Schroeder delivered the go-ahead goal for the Generals at 3-2. Gordon netted his second goal with 62 seconds remaining.
The Generals host Jamestown, Pa., for the first of two games on Friday.
