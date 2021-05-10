ATTLEBORO -- The Northeast Generals split their weekend series of NAHL Tier 2 games with the New Jersey Titans at New England Sports Village, taking a 4-3 victory Friday, but dropping a 5-3 decision on Saturday.
Jake Dunlap scored the winning goal for the Generals Friday on a power play at 14:43 of the third period, assisted by Alex Tertshyny and Paul Minnehan. The Titans had scored a power play goal in each period to tie the score.
Northeast took the lead on a first period goal by Tyler Cooper (at 12:04), regained a 2-1 lead in the second period on a power-play goal by Ricky Boysen at 6:00 and regained the lead for a third time in the third period on a power-play goal by Jon Young at 1:54.
Goalie Hugo Haas totaled 38 saves in the penalty-marred (124 minutes) game, having 13 saves in each of the second and third periods.
"I'm happy any time that we win," Generals coach Bryan Erikson said. "We are just playing for pride and they are playing for a playoff spot. The fact that we had to battle and overcome adversity shows the character of our guys."
The Generals dropped the second game of the series as New Jersey scored its second, third and fourth goals on the power play, scoring twice within a span of 4:32 late in the third period to gain the win.
Northeast had tied the game at 3-all at 10:58 of the second period when Tyler Cooper scored on a penalty shot. Haas totaled 43 saves in the game, 17 during the third period.
The Generals took the lead 21 seconds into the contest when Dylan Schuett scored, assisted by Adam Smith and Dunlap. The Generals tied the score at 2-2 in the first period on a goal by Dunlap at 14:09, assisted by Schuett and Minehan.
The Generals have a 7 p.m. faceoff at NESV Tuesday with Danbury and then travel to the Maryland Black Bears for a season-ending two-game series beginning Friday.
