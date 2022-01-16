DANBURY, Conn. -- The Northeast Generals split a weekend series with Danbury Hat Trick in the North American Hockey Leagu.
Brent Keefer and Ryan Corcoran scored shorthanded goals as Northeast downed Danbury 4-1 in the opening game Friday. The Generals dropped a 6-1 decision Saturday.
In the Generals' win, scored at 6:02 of the first period with Kyle Schroeder and Dave Andreychuk assisting. Coran scored at 10:09 of the third period for Northeast with Steve Ardagna and Andreychuk assisting.
Goalie Cullen DeYoung totaled 29 saves, stopping 10 Danbury shots in each of the first and second periods. Danbury scored its lone goal on a second period power play.
The Generals took a 2-0 lead 39 seconds into the second period as Tyler Desrochers scored on a power play with Keefer and Andreychuk assisting. Doug Friberg added an empty net goal at 19:03 of the third period.
In the second game of the series, Danbury scored four second period goals, three on the power play, as Northeast was assessed 12 penalties in a 4-1 loss.
David Tolan scored the lone Northeast goal, at 10:11 of the third period with Nick Ramm and Schroeder assisting. Oliver Drum had 36 saves in goal.
The Generals (18-16), in the East Division of the NAHL begin a two-game series at New Jersey Friday.
The Northeast Generals' Tier 3 team improved to an East Division-leading 26-2 record with a 5-1 win over the Bay State Bobcats. Nolan Murphy of Hyde Park scored twice to give him 19 goals for the Generals, who have a 15-point lead over their nearest challenger in the East Division.
Murphy scored at 7:58 of the second period and at 9:03 of the third period. Nick Wracker also scored twice, at 15:26 of the second period and at 18:09 of the third period. Ethan Hoillingsworth scored the go-ahead goal at 10:20 of the first period. Luke Fundator totaled 31 saves in goal, making 13 during the third period.
The Generals host Long Beach for a two-game series starting Friday at New England Sports Village.