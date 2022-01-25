MIDDLETOWN, N.J. -- The Northeast Generals produced a pair of third period goals to take the second game of a two-game series 3-1 with the New Jersey Titans in a NAHL Tier 2 game Saturday.
The Generals won the opening game 5-4 in overtime, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to win on Ryan Gordon's second goal of the game 21 seconds into the extra session with Jared Scott and Paul Minnehan assisting.
The Generals have on five of their last six outings to improve to 20-16.
In beating the Titans 3-1, Northeast had third period goals by David Tolan (at 7:49 from Brent Keefer and Ryan Corcoran) and Jared Scott (at 19:59, empty net).
The Generals gained a 1-0 first period lead on a goal by Corcoran (at 16:36 from Keefer and Tolan).
Northeast goalie Cullen DeYoung was a yeoman in taking the two games. DeYoung had 41 saves in the second game, 18 during the first period while allowing only a second period power play goal.
In the overtime game, DeYoung totaled 30 saves, 10 in each period for the Generals.
In taking the 5-4 victory, Northeast scored three second period goals and then tied the score at 4-4 in the third period on a goal by Bryce Cooper (at 8:51 from Joe Schubert and Matt Boczar).
During the second period, Tolan (at 4:28), Gordon (at 15:37, power play) and Minnehan (at 16:40, power play) all scored goals for Northeast.
Keefer leads Northeast in scoring with 15 goals and 22 assists, followed by Dave Andreychuk (14 goals, 23 assists) and Minnehan (11 goals, 23 assists).
The Generals have a weekend series Saturday and Sunday at New England Sports Village against Danbury, Conn.