ATTLEBORO — Norton’s Ryan Kuzmich scored his first NAHL career goal and then tallied two more goals as the Northeast General scored a season-high seven goals in a 7-2 victory over the New Jersey Titans.
Kuzmich, who was a healthy scratch for the first game of a three-game road swing, scored the Generals’ second goal — at 14:57 of the third period — in a 6-2 loss in the first game of a two-game set at New Jersey. In addition, Kuzmich was credited with two assists, matching his total through his first 20 games of the season.
In the third game of the weekend, the Generals took a 7-2 victory over New Jersey — scoring seven unanswered goals after yielding a pair of first period goals to the Titans.
Kuzmich tallied twice within a three-minute span of the second period, scoring at 9:37 and at 12:33.
Defenseman Alexander Tertyshny, playing in his third game since being acquired at the trade deadline, got the Generals’ offense going as he potted his first two goals to tie the score at 2-2.
Northeast’s top prospect, Cam Gaudette, scored what proved to be the go-ahead goal, while captain Dylan Schuett and Clark Kerner also scored goals. Joe Stanizzi totaled 26 saves in net.
It was Kerner’s first goal since Dec. 20, while Kyle Schroder tallied his first two assists since joining the Generals at the trade deadline.
Kuzmich scored the Generals’ second goal, in the third period of a 6-2 loss in the first game at New Jersey. Charlie Reid put Northeast ahead, but the Titans then scored four second period goals.
In the opening game of the road trip, Northeast fell 3-1 to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, allowing a trio of first period goals. Stanizzi totaled 27 saves.
The Generals next visit the Maine Nordiques for a three-game series. Northeast remains seven points out of the final East Division playoff spot with three games at hand on fourth-place Maryland.
