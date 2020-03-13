ATTLEBORO — The Northeast Generals were in Kanai, Alaska, about to start a two-game weekend North American Hockey League series with the Brown Bears when the call came: Get on a plane and return to the team’s base of operations at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro.
“We don’t what’s going to happen, what’s next,” Generals Marketing Director Matt Atherton said.
The team back in Boston at Logan Airport late Friday afternoon with the remainder of the NAHL season being suspended or perhaps canceled due to health concerns over the coronavirus.
The Generals are a scant four points out of a playoff spot in the NAHL’s Eastern Conference with seven games remaining.
While the Tier 2 team was returning from Alaska, the Tier 3 team had its Northeast region playoff series with the New England Knights, being played in Raynham, also suspended indefinitely.
“Until further notice, all games are off,” Atherton said. “The future will be determined by the owners and coaches.”
Generals’ Director Of Logistics Richard Jackson and head coach Bryan Erikson have the task for all travel arrangements, billet coordination, hockey and administrative duties.
Now, the Generals will likely sit and wait and practice.
“After all, we still have ice,” said Atherton.
The North American Hockey League announced that it had immediately paused all scheduled Tier 2 regular season games and the Tier 3 Fraser Cup playoff series until further notice due to the pandemic.
The Tier 2 Generals team has players from 13 states and Canada, with individuals calling home as far away at Medicine Hat, Alberta, and Red Wing, Minn.
The logistics of individuals returning to their homes and then being summoned back to Attleboro if and when the NAHL season resumes has yet to be determined.
“I would think that Bryan (Erikson, the Generals’ coach) and our owner (Rich O’Dowd) would make the call on that, depending on what the league says,” Atherton said of travel arrangements.
According to NAHL Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld, “this is an unprecedented time and situation, so first and foremost we want to be sure we are doing what is best for our players, teams, fans, and officials.
“In the past 24 hours, it became clear that we needed to follow a path that was consistent with what has transpired in the hockey world, particularly with our partners at USA Hockey, the NCAA, the NHL and USHL,” Frankenfeld said in his directive to member teams.
“We will continue to monitor the situation daily with everyone involved and we understand that given the current landscape, things could change at any moment,” Frankenfeld added. “Our number one goal is to resume play as soon as possible, but only when we feel it is safe for all of the parties involved. We are currently speaking with the members and leadership to determine a further course of action.”
The hope is that the remaining Tier 2 regular season games can be played and the Tier 3 playoffs resume.
“The players all have billets (host families), so they could stay in the area,” Atherton said. “So, technically, they don’t have to go home. We have ice, they could still work out and practice. It will be an interesting few weeks.”
